UFC Announces Annual Return At Familiar Location for UFC 333

The UFC event schedule keeps on rolling. Its next 11 events are on the books, which include much of the fall calendar.

Fast-forwarding to Oct. 24, the UFC will make its return to Abu Dhabi and the Etihad Arena for UFC 333. The UFC has made Abu Dhabi an October staple in recent years, hosting UFC 321 (2025), UFC 308 (2024), UFC 294 (2023) and UFC 280 since 2022.

All of those events featured championship fights, and given the UFC's tendency to host title fights (unless Conor McGregor is involved) on nearly every numbered event, UFC 333 will likely follow a similar cadence.

The UFC made the date and location official during the UFC Abu Dhabi broadcast Saturday afternoon. Fittingly enough, it's the 24th event that will be hosted in the region dating to April 2010.

UFC CEO Dana White Praises Abu Dhabi Partnership

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UFC CEO Dana White has previously spoken very highly of the region and how much the UFC's business has benefited from hosting events there over the years.

"It used to be Las Vegas, now Abu Dhabi really is the international fight capital," White told Esquire Middle East. "We have world champions from all around the world so, from that sense too, all the big fights are going to be in Abu Dhabi.”

White said he intends to keep making Abu Dhabi a long-term relationship, moving forward, telling The National News last October just how important the region is.

Dana White Sees Abu Dhabi Growth For UFC

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"A lot more of what we’ve done over the past several years – the relationship just continues to get stronger and better,” White said. “Now we’ve got UFC Power Slap here, and you’ll probably see some boxing events, UFC BJJ, and who knows what else. So yeah, there’s a lot more coming.”

No fights have been officially announced, but options are becoming thinner as several champions have already competed so far this year with more on the way.

When Is UFC 330?

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As of now, the championship focus will shift to the UFC's event in Philadelphia on August 15. The main event will see Islam Makhachev defend his welterweight championship against Ian Machado Garry from Xfinity Mobile Arena in the UFC's final numbered event of the summer.

Before the UFC can return to the United States, though, it will make its debut in Serbia next Saturday, kicking off August with another UFC Fight Night event. It will be one of four events to take place next month, as its schedule concludes in China before a busy fall finally takes effect.