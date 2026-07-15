UFC Announces First Batch of Fights for Next UFC Paris Event in September

The UFC has unveiled the first batch of fights that will take place at the promotion’s upcoming card in Paris, France.

Set to go down at the Accor Arena on September 5, this year’s edition of UFC Paris marks the fifth year in a row that the UFC has held a UFC Fight Night event in the French capital.

Last year’s card saw Nassourdine Imavov take a unanimous decision over Caio Borralho in the night’s main event, which is a matchup that many fans viewed as a clear number one contender fight for the UFC middleweight division before Sean Strickland shockingly unseated Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 328.

Michael Page Returns to Middleweight at UFC Paris

There’s still no news regarding what bout will headline UFC Paris this year, but this week the promotion dropped a slate of fight announcements that includes a huge middleweight clash between Michael “Venom” Page and Nursulton Ruziboev.

Michael Page (red gloves) reacts after the fight against Sam Patterson (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at O2 Arena. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The matchup will see Page make his third UFC appearance at 185 lbs., where he previously defeated Jared Cannonier and Shara Magomedov in 2025 before he returned to welterweight in March and took a unanimous decision over Sam Patterson.

Nursulton Ruziboev (red gloves) celebrates defeating Eric McConico (blue gloves) in the middleweight bout during UFC Fight Night at Climate Pledge Arena. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

“Venom” represents a sizeable step up in competition for Ruziboev, who will also come into UFC Paris on a three-fight win streak that most recently saw him submit Andrey Pulyaev in the opening round at UFC Baku.

Losene Keita Seeks First UFC Victory in Paris

Other than Page vs. Ruziboev, arguably the most high-profile matchup included in the initial batch of UFC Paris fight announcements is the featherweight clash between Losene Keita and Muhammad Naimov.

Nathaniel Wood (red gloves) fights Losene Keita (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at O2 Arena. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A former two-division champion with Oktagon MMA, Keita joined the UFC to considerable fanfare in 2025 but was forced out of his originally-scheduled debut against Patricio Pitbull due to issues during his weight cut.

Muhammad Naimov (red gloves) fights Mairon Santos (blue gloves) during UFC 323 at T-Mobile Arena. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“Black Panther” finally stepped into the Octagon in March at UFC London but was upset by Nathaniel Wood, and now Keita will try and secure his first UFC victory when he takes on 7-fight UFC veteran Naimov in Paris.

Other Fight Announcements for UFC Paris

Keita won’t be the only fighter looking to rebound from a debut loss at UFC Paris, as Kurtis Campbell is set to return for a featherweight bout with Trevor Peek after suffering his first defeat at the hands of Danny Silva at UFC London.

Kurtis Campbell (red gloves) fights Danny Silva (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at O2 Arena. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

UFC Paris will also feature a pair of matchups in the UFC’s two heaviest divisions, as undefeated heavyweight Mario Pinto takes on Ryan Spann and France’s Oumar Sy squares off with Modestas Bukauskas in a light heavyweight contest.

Mario Pinto (red gloves) fights Felipe Franco (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at O2 Arena. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A women’s bantamweight matchup between Nora Cornolle and Klaudia Sygula rounds out today's six-bout slate of fight announcements for UFC Paris. Earlier in the week, the promotion also announced that the card will feature a matchup between UFC debutants Matthieu Duclos and Luis Felipe Dias.

UFC Paris Fight Card

Michael Page vs. Nursulton Ruziboev

Losene Keita vs. Muhammad Naimov

Mario Pinto vs. Ryan Spann

Oumar Sy vs. Modestas Bukauskas

Kurtis Campbell vs. Trevor Peek

Luis Felipe Dias vs. Matthieu Duclos

Nora Cornolle vs. Klaudia Sydula