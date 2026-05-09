UFC 328: Khamzat Chimaev vs. Sean Strickland Free Live Stream Results & Highlights

The UFC returns to Newark, NJ, today for a stacked UFC 328 card that features two title fights at the top of the bill.

The main event will see Khamzat Chimaev put his undefeated record on the line when he attempts to defend his middleweight belt for the first time against the division's former titleholder Sean Strickland, who comes into the night following an upset-win over Anthony Hernandez.

UFC gold will also be up for grabs in the co-main event, as Tatsuro Taira is set to kick off his own championship reign against top-ranked flyweight contender Tatsuro Taira.

UFC 328 Live Results & Highlights

The UFC 328 main card also includes a potential heavyweight title eliminator fight between Alexander Volkov and Waldo Cortes-Acosta.

Staring down before throwing down



Alexander Volkov vs @WaldoCortesUFC



[ #UFC328 | MAY 9 | 9pmET | LIVE on @ParamountPlus ] pic.twitter.com/XrE8vny6iW — UFC (@ufc) May 8, 2026

Longtime UFC veterans King Green and Jeremy Stephens are set to kick off the night’s main card, which is rounded out by a pivotal welterweight contest featuring Sean Brady and Joaquin Buckley.

Ateba Gautier will look to continue his rise towards the middleweight rankings when he meets Ozzy Diaz in the night’s featured prelim fight. The rest of the prelims also include a number of fan-friendly matchups like Joel Alvarez vs. Yaroslav Amosov and Roman Kopylov vs. Marco Tulio, plus Jim Miller will add to his already record-number of UFC appearances when he steps into the cage to face Jared Gordon.3

A Storm is coming 🌪️



Ateba Gautier is ready to keep making a name for himself with a dominant victory at #UFC328!



[ MAY 9 | 9pmET on @ParamountPlus ] pic.twitter.com/Khb64IuhJJ — UFC (@ufc) May 8, 2026

Stephens was the only fighter to miss weight ahead of the event, and he will forfeit 30% of his fight purse to Green. That matchup will proceed as scheduled at a catchweight of 160 lbs.

The prelim action for UFC 328 is set to kick off at 5:00 p.m. ET, so be sure to check back here for live results and highlights from every fight once the card starts.

UFC 328 Main Card (9:00 p.m. ET, Paramount+)

Main Event: Khamzat Chimaev vs. Sean Strickland – For the UFC Middleweight Championship

Co-Main Event: Joshua Van vs. Tatsuro Taira – For the UFC Men’s Flyweight Championship

Alexander Volkov vs. Waldo Cortes-Acosta

Sean Brady vs. Joaquin Buckley

King Green vs. Jeremy Stephens

UFC 328 Preliminary Card (7:00 p.m. ET, Paramount+)

Ateba Gautier vs. Ozzy Diaz

Joel Alvarez vs. Yaroslav Amosov

Grant Dawson vs. Mateusz Rebecki

Jim Miller vs. Jared Gordon

UFC 328 Early Preliminary Card (5:00 p.m. ET, UFC Fight Pass/Paramount+)

Roman Kopylov vs. Marco Tulio

Pat Sabatini vs. William Gomis

Baisangur Susurkaev vs. Djorden Santos

Clayton Carpenter vs. Jose Ochoa