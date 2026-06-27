UFC Baku: Rafael Fiziev vs. Manuel Torres Free Live Stream Results & Highlights
The UFC returns to Baku, Azerbaijan today (June 27) for a UFC Fight Night card headlined by a huge lightweight matchup.
The main event will see Rafael Fiziev attempt to bounce back from a knockout loss at the hands of Mauricio Ruffy when he takes on Manuel Torres, who is riding the momentum of back-to-back wins and has secured nearly all of his professional victories via first-round finish.
The co-main event is also an important matchup for the middleweight division, as Shara Magomedov is set to take on Michel Pereira after Pereira successfully snapped a three-fight skid with a split decision over Zach Reese his last time out.
UFC Baku Live Results & Highlights
The rest of the UFC Baku main card includes a lightweight matchup between Azerbaijan’s Nazim Sadykhov and Matheus Camilo, as well as a flyweight clash featuring top-ranked contenders Asu Almabayev and Charles Johnson.
Brunno Ferreira and Ikram Aliskerov are also set to meet in a middleweight bout that looks likely to produce a finish, and the main card action opens with another middleweight matchup between Abus Magomedov and Michal Oleksiejczuk.
The prelims also include the return of undefeated light heavyweight finisher Abdul Rakhman Yakhyaev to take on Julius Walker, as well as an intriguing bantamweight tilt featuring Bekzat Almakhan and Jean Matsumoto. UFC Baku also features a total of four fighters making their promotional debuts, and it's a matchup between UFC newcomers Tahir Abdullayev and Jefferson Nascimento that will open the 13-fight card.
All fighters scheduled to compete at UFC Baku successfully made weight ahead of their respective bouts. The prelim action is set to kick off at 9:00 a.m. ET, so be sure to check back here for live results and highlights from every fight once the card starts.
UFC Baku Main Card (12:00 p.m. ET, Paramount+)
Main Event: Rafael Fiziev vs. Manuel Torres
Co-Main Event: Michel Pereira vs. Shara Magomedov
Nazim Sadykhov vs. Matheus Camilo
Asu Almabayaev vs. Charles Johnson
Brunno Ferreira vs. Ikram Aliskerov
Abus Magomedov vs. Michal Oleksiejczuk
UFC Baku Preliminary Card (9:00 a.m. ET, Paramount+)
Farman Hasanov vs. Eric Nolan
Abdul Rakhman Yakhyaev vs. Julius Walker
Nursulton Ruziboev vs. Andrey Pulyaev
Kaan Ofli vs. Javier Reyes
Daniil Donchenko vs. Thodor Berggren
Bekzat Almakhan vs. Jean Matsumoto
Tahir Abdullyaev vs. Jefferson Nascimento
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Drew is an MMA writer that regularly watches regional events in addition to major promotions such as the UFC, PFL, Bellator, and ONE Championship. He joined MMA Knockout when it was founded in 2023.