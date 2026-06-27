UFC Baku: Rafael Fiziev vs. Manuel Torres Free Live Stream Results & Highlights

The UFC returns to Baku, Azerbaijan today (June 27) for a UFC Fight Night card headlined by a huge lightweight matchup.

The main event will see Rafael Fiziev attempt to bounce back from a knockout loss at the hands of Mauricio Ruffy when he takes on Manuel Torres, who is riding the momentum of back-to-back wins and has secured nearly all of his professional victories via first-round finish.

The co-main event is also an important matchup for the middleweight division, as Shara Magomedov is set to take on Michel Pereira after Pereira successfully snapped a three-fight skid with a split decision over Zach Reese his last time out.

UFC Baku Live Results & Highlights

The rest of the UFC Baku main card includes a lightweight matchup between Azerbaijan’s Nazim Sadykhov and Matheus Camilo, as well as a flyweight clash featuring top-ranked contenders Asu Almabayev and Charles Johnson.

Asu Almabayev (blue gloves) fights CJ Vergara (red gloves) during UFC 299 at Kaseya Center. | Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

Brunno Ferreira and Ikram Aliskerov are also set to meet in a middleweight bout that looks likely to produce a finish, and the main card action opens with another middleweight matchup between Abus Magomedov and Michal Oleksiejczuk.

Marvin Vettori (red gloves) fights Brunno Ferreira (blue gloves) during UFC 323 at T-Mobile Arena. | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

The prelims also include the return of undefeated light heavyweight finisher Abdul Rakhman Yakhyaev to take on Julius Walker, as well as an intriguing bantamweight tilt featuring Bekzat Almakhan and Jean Matsumoto. UFC Baku also features a total of four fighters making their promotional debuts, and it's a matchup between UFC newcomers Tahir Abdullayev and Jefferson Nascimento that will open the 13-fight card.

All fighters scheduled to compete at UFC Baku successfully made weight ahead of their respective bouts. The prelim action is set to kick off at 9:00 a.m. ET, so be sure to check back here for live results and highlights from every fight once the card starts.

UFC Baku Main Card (12:00 p.m. ET, Paramount+)

Main Event: Rafael Fiziev vs. Manuel Torres

Co-Main Event: Michel Pereira vs. Shara Magomedov

Nazim Sadykhov vs. Matheus Camilo

Asu Almabayaev vs. Charles Johnson

Brunno Ferreira vs. Ikram Aliskerov

Abus Magomedov vs. Michal Oleksiejczuk

UFC Baku Preliminary Card (9:00 a.m. ET, Paramount+)

Farman Hasanov vs. Eric Nolan

Abdul Rakhman Yakhyaev vs. Julius Walker

Nursulton Ruziboev vs. Andrey Pulyaev

Kaan Ofli vs. Javier Reyes

Daniil Donchenko vs. Thodor Berggren

Bekzat Almakhan vs. Jean Matsumoto

Tahir Abdullyaev vs. Jefferson Nascimento