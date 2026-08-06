UFC Announces Van-Pantoja Flyweight Title Rematch For UFC 331 in September

The UFC's fall schedule is finally taking shape, as UFC 331 takes place Saturday, Sept. 19, with a flyweight title rematch between Joshua Van and Alexandre Pantoja.

UFC CEO Dana White shared the newly-announced main event Wednesday, as the rematch will take place at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, CA.

What Happened in Van-Pantoja 1?

Dec 6, 2025; Las Vegas, Nevada, UNITED STATES; Alexandre Pantoja (red gloves) fights Joshua Van (blue gloves) during UFC 323 at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Their first fight took place last December at UFC 323, with Van becoming the new champion after Pantoja injured his left arm after a kick combination and a failed transition did not go as planned, forcing the TKO stoppage.

Van successfully defended his title in April against Tatsuro Taira in one of the UFC's best title fights in recent memory, as Van secured a fifth-round TKO in the co-main event of UFC 328.

Given the anticlimactic 26-second finish in their first fight, Van now has a chance to erase all doubt of the first fight being categorized as a fluke.

Meanwhile, Pantoja said he's prepared for anything Van throws at him with him now being 100 percent healthy.

Alexandre Pantoja Fully Healthy Entering Joshua Van Rematch

Dec 7, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, UNITED STATES; Alexandre Pantoja (red gloves) enters the arena before the fight against Kai Asakura (blues gloves) at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

"After December, what happened to my arm, two days after that, I went to the gym, started training with just one arm," Pantoja told MMAFighting.com. "That’s who I am. I’m not done. I’m not done. I have so much to conquer. I have so much to prove."

Pantoja said his goals for the rematch are clear: anything other than regaining the title is not enough.

"And when you have the belt, your words [mean more]. I want to take the belt again. I want to be UFC champion one more time and keep talking to good things, about the world and things I saw in my life, make people happy," Pantoja said. "That’s what I want."

Van said previously that he's excited to run it back with Pantoja, having recognized that the first fight was just getting started prior to the unfortunate injury on Pantoja's end.

Joshua Van Predicts Violent Finish in Alexandre Pantoja Rematch

Dec 6, 2025; Las Vegas, Nevada, UNITED STATES; Joshua Van (blue gloves) before the fight against Alexandre Pantoja (red gloves) during UFC 323 at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"People haven’t seen my jiu-jitsu yet; my next fight against Pantoja, I’ll probably submit his b**** a**," Van told The Schmo. "As soon as we figure Pantoja out, we’ll probably submit his a**.”

Van vs. Pantoja 2 isn't the only five-round fight on the card. In non-title action, Arman Tsarukyan draws Mauricio Ruffy in the co-headliner, as both men are eying a title shot against UFC Lightweight Champion Justin Gaethje (should he not retire) in early 2027.

The whole card can be seen on Paramount+, with more details to follow as the event gets closer.