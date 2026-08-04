Brutal Knockout of Ex-UFC Champion Produces Major Shakeup in UFC Rankings
The UFC light heavyweight division officially has a new title contender following the latest update to the promotion’s official rankings.
Following a return to Abu Dhabi to close out July, the UFC made promotional history last weekend by hosting its first-ever event in Serbia at Belgrade Arena.
The UFC Fight Night card also set a modern UFC record for most finishes at an event, as a staggering total of 12 out of 14 fights ended inside the distance during the course of the night.
Navajo Stirling Vaults Into Title Contention After UFC Belgrade Win
UFC Belgrade produced a few notable changes in the UFC rankings, and few fans would argue that the night’s biggest winner was undefeated light heavyweight Navajo Stirling.
Coming into the night with a 10-0 record that included six wins since joining the UFC off of Dana White’s Contender Series, Stirling stepped in on a short notice to face Jan Błachowicz in the co-main event after Bogdan Grad was pulled to fight Magomed Ankalaev at UFC Abu Dhabi.
Stirling was a sizeable favorite to get the win in Belgrade, but few fans predicted that he’d brutally knock out the extremely-durable Błachowicz just over halfway into the opening round.
Following the biggest win of his career over a former UFC champion, Stirling vaulted up 10 spots in the Meta UFC light heavyweight rankings and now sits as the division’s #5-ranked contender.
Uros Medic Moves Up After 30-Second KO in UFC Belgrade Headliner
After Stirling shocked Błachowicz in the UFC Belgrade co-main event, Uros Medic only needed 30 seconds to stop Daniel Rodriguez in the card’s headlining bout.
Medic entered his first UFC main event following three-straight wins, all of which came inside the first round to preserve the Serbian’s 100% finishing rate in his professional MMA career.
“The Doctor” moved up two spots to #12 in the welterweight rankings, while Rodriguez stayed put at #15 after losing his first fight in more than two years.
Aleksandar Rakić Debuts in UFC Heavyweight Rankings, Ramazan Temirov Boosted by 1st-Round KO
UFC Belgrade also saw longtime light heavyweight staple Aleksandar Rakić make his heavyweight debut against Marcin Tybura as part of the night’s main card.
After dropping four-straight fights in the light heavyweight divison, Rakić returned to the win column in Serbia when he took a unanimous decision over Tybura and broke into the heavyweight rankings at #11.
The other rankings movements produced by UFC Belgrade came in the flyweight division, as Ramazan Temirov brutally knocked out former title challenger Steve Erceg to extend an unbeaten start to his UFC career and jump up three places to #10 at 125 lbs.
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Drew is an MMA writer that regularly watches regional events in addition to major promotions such as the UFC, PFL, Bellator, and ONE Championship. He joined MMA Knockout when it was founded in 2023.