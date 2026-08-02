Dana White Gives One-Word Answer on Usman Nurmagomedov's UFC Interest

After a record-setting UFC event in Serbia that featured the most first-round finishes on an individual card in promotional history on Saturday, UFC CEO Dana White had slightly over eight minutes to address the media with an ear-to-ear grin.

It wasn't just because the UFC had another sellout crowd (18,623) at Belgrade Arena in the promotion's introduction to the Serbian audience, or yet another multi-million-dollar gate ($2.49 million); it's that the MMA world is eagerly awaiting what PFL Lightweight Champion Usman Nurmagomedov will do next.

His current PFL contract ended with a devastating first-round TKO against Archile Colgan in a battle of unbeaten stars Friday night at UBS Arena in Long Island, New York.

Nurmagomedov (22-0 MMA) is keeping a fresh outlook on things, as his victory against Colgan (13-1 MMA) was his first TKO finish since July 2021. Nurmagomedov is largely considered one of the best fighters outside of the UFC, as he is the brother of UFC bantamweight contender Umar Nurmagomedov and the cousin of ex-UFC Lightweight Champion Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Will UFC Sign Usman Nurmagomedov?

Jul 11, 2026; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; UFC president Dana White during UFC 329 at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

White's one-word rebuttal about Usman Nurmagomedov was all that was needed to identify whether the MMA leader was still interested in the dominant grappler.

"Sure," White told reporters.

Usman Nurmagomedov, who met with reporters post-fight following a nine-fight card topped by a championship doubleheader (with him serving as the headliner) said he wants to weigh his options regarding whether MVP's sales pitch to go alongside the merged announcement with the PFL, remains legitimate.

It was my last fight [on my contract," Usman Nurmagomedov said after the quick finish. "MVP, they always trash talk a little bit about Dana – he doesn't pay. Now we're going to see how they're going to pay."

At the end of the day, as much as Usman Nurmagomedov desires to be at a level of excellence, security is a top priority.

What Is Usman Nurmagomedov Considering Between UFC, PFL?

(Bellator MMA)

"Money, brother," Usman Nurmagomedov said. "Why? Jake Paul talks about how Dana White doesn't pay his fighters, yes? OK, now he has chance to show how he pays people when they deserve it – 22-0, undefeated, undisputed lightweight champion in the world. What do you think? I'm deserved?"

Usman Nurmagomedov said he isn't quick to make rash decisions. However, PFL CEO John Martin said he will do everything he can to ensure the promotion's biggest name sticks around.

Usman Nurmagomedov Not Ready To Make Decision

(Lucas Noonan/Bellator MMA)

"We'll see. I don't want to go ahead and say something, big words. Like I said, I have to talk with Khabib. I have to talk with my team, and then we'll make the decision. Right now, I cannot say something, 'I'm going to do this, do this,' because I can't. I have my team."

For now, we'll see if both sides (the PFL and Usman Nurmagomedov) can reach an agreement. If not, the UFC will have a major signee to look forward to building in the coming years.

Only time will tell.