UFC Belgrade Fight News Includes Main Event & 2 UFC Stars Moving to Heavyweight

The UFC’s first-ever event in Serbia officially has its main event and has also added a number of other fights featuring European talent.

Scheduled to take place on August 1 at Belgrade Arena, the UFC’s debut card in Serbia is set to go down the weekend after the promotion returns to Abu Dhabi for another UFC Fight Night event on July 25.

Following a rare off week before UFC Macau takes place this Saturday, the UFC has unveiled a slate of fight announcements for UFC Belgrade and also confirmed the card’s headlining bout.

Uros Medic vs. Daniel Rodriguez Headlines UFC Belgrade

With several Serbian fighters already on the roster, the UFC has put together a welterweight matchup between Uros Medic and Daniel Rodriguez as the main event for UFC Belgrade.

Geoff Neal (red gloves) fights Uros Medic (blue gloves) in a welterweight bout during UFC Fight Night at Toyota Center. | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Currently sitting at #13 in the official UFC welterweight rankings, Medic boasts an impressive 100% finishing rate across his 16-fight pro career. “The Doctor” is currently on a three-fight win streak of first-round finishes and most recently knocked out Geoff Neal in February to vault into the welterweight Top 15.

Kevin Holland (red gloves) fights against Daniel Rodriguez (blue gloves) during UFC 318 at Smoothie King Center. | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

A member of the UFC roster since 2020, Rodriguez will have been out of action for just over a year by the time he and Medic share the cage in Serbia. The 39-year-old is also riding the momentum of a three-fight win streak and is currently ranked at #15 in the UFC welterweight division.

Johnny Walker & Aleksandar Rakić Set for Heavyweight Moves in Serbia

In addition to Medic vs. Rodriguez, the UFC also confirmed one middleweight matchup and three heavyweight bouts for UFC Belgrade.

Jose Daniel Medina (red gloves) fights Dusko Todorovic (blue gloves) during Noche UFC at Frost Bank Center. | Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images

The middleweight bout will see former The Ultimate Fighter finalist Robert Valentin attempt to secure his second in in a row when he takes on Serbia’s Duško Todorović, who submitted Jose Medina in his last outing in 2025. One of the confirmed heavyweight contests will also feature a Serbian fighter, as former ARMADDA Heavyweight Champion Jovan Leka makes his promotional debut against Max Gimenis.

Aleksandar Rakic during UFC 300 at T-Mobile Arena. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Two top-ranked light heavyweight contenders are also both making the jump up to the heavyweight division on August 1. Serbian UFC veteran Aleksandar Rakić takes on Marcin Tybura, and fan favorite Johnny Walker moves up to heavyweight for the first time since 2018 to face former PFL Heavyweight Champion Ante Delija.

UFC Belgrade Fight Card

Main Event: Uros Medic vs. Daniel Rodriguez

Johnny Walker vs. Ante Delija

Marcin Tybura vs. Aleksandar Rakic

Duško Todorović vs. Robert Valentin

Jovan Leka vs. Max Gimenis

Vlasto Čepo vs. Gilbert Urbina