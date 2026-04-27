UFC Officially Headed to Major International Destination for Debut UFC Fight Night

The world’s leading MMA promotion will officially make the trip to a new European destination later this year.

Though it’s seemingly not as much of a priority as it was during the years immediately before the COVID-19 pandemic, the UFC did resume its efforts for international expansion last year with debut UFC Fight Night events in Al Rayyan, Qatar and Baku, Azerbaijan.

The UFC Octagon is set to touch down in Perth, Australia again this Saturday after the promotion returned home to Las Vegas last weekend, and the rest of the promotion’s 2026 calendar also includes international stops in Macau, Shanghai, and a return to Baku on June 27.

UFC Announces Debut Serbia Card for August 1

Following recent rumors that a UFC card might be in the works for the country, the UFC has officially announced that there will be a UFC Fight Night event in Belgrade, Serbia on August 1.

🗣️ Serbia, we're on our way!



The Octagon lands for the FIRST TIME in Belgrade on August 1! 🇷🇸



🎟️🔗 Register your interest today: https://t.co/3d2k0Fp5ZY pic.twitter.com/7iP9eHMI7N — UFC (@ufc) April 27, 2026

The addition to UFC Serbia helps fill in a fairly sizeable gap in the UFC’s summer schedule, as the promotion currently has events lined up for July 11 and July 18 before its recently-announced return to Philadelphia, PA on August 15 for UFC 330. A return to Shanghai is set for August 29, and that card is currently the farthest out that the UFC’s confirmed schedule extends for 2026.

UFC CEO Dana White talks to the media after the fight between Gilbert Burns (red gloves) and Mike Malott (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Canada Life Centre. | Bruce Fedyck-Imagn Images

Although it might draw the ire of some European fans in countries such as Spain (home to undefeated UFC Lightweight Champion Ilia Topuria) that are still waiting on a UFC event, Serbia has produced a number of UFC fighters and also boasts a strong regional MMA scene.

Official UFC Rankings Currently Feature Two Serbian Fighters

In terms of ranking and overall success in the Octagon, the current biggest-name Serbia fighter on the UFC roster is probably Aleksandar Rakić.

“Rocket” has been with the promotion since 2017 and is ranked at #12 in the light heavyweight division, although he is currently on a four-fight skid that most recently saw him suffer a first-round knockout at the hands of Azamat Murzakanov at UFC 321.

Jiri Prochazka (red gloves) fights Aleksandar Rakic (blue gloves) during UFC 300 at T-Mobile Arena. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Another Serbian talent that recently broke into the UFC rankings is lightweight Uroš Medić, who has yet to see the judges’ scorecards in his 16-fight professional MMA career. “The Doctor” joined the UFC with an undefeated record off of Dana White’s Contender Series in 2020 and earned a “Performance of the Night” bonus for a violent finish of Aalon Cruz in his promotional debut at UFC 259.

Geoff Neal (red gloves) fights Uros Medic (blue gloves) in a welterweight bout during UFC Fight Night at Toyota Center. | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Medić is currently on a three-fight streak of first-round knockouts and most recently stopped Goeff Neal, which earned him another post-fight bonus and also vaulted him into the UFC lightweight rankings at #13.