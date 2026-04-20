UFC Boss Dana White Attending Former NFL Quarterback's First Boxing Match

Former NFL quarterback Johnny Manziel is targeted to box Bob Menery, a well-known social media influencer. Given UFC CEO Dana White's relationship with Menery, White weighed-in on the fight, which is supposed to take place Saturday, May 16, as part of Kick streamer Adin Ross's boxing promotion dubbed Brand Risk.

White said he's not confident in Menery holding up his end of the bargain to fight Manziel, the former Texas A&M Aggies quarterback and 2012 Heisman Trophy winner.

“Menery is back and he has supposedly signed a deal on Adin Ross’ fight show down in Miami to fight Johnny Manziel, okay?" White told his Instagram followers over the weekend. "So Menery hits me up and says, ‘Who are you betting on?’ I said, ‘I’m betting on you don’t even show up, that’s my bet."

White didn't stop there: he admitted he would attend the fight on the condition that Menery shows up, and he's willing to put down his own money on the ordeal if the fight gets axed, as he'd win a "no" bet.

“Menery never does anything he says he’s going to do," White added. "So Adin Ross’ fight show in Miami, Menery vs Manziel, Polymarket put a bet on it where you can bet whether he shows up or not. There’s no way 49 percent of people believe in Bob Menery and that he’s going to show up."

UFC CEO Dana White Places No-Brainer Bet On Manziel-Menery

Apr 18, 2026; Winnipeg, Manitoba, CANADA; UFC CEO Dana White after the fight between Mandel Nallo (red gloves) and Jai Herbert (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Canada Life Centre. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Fedyck-Imagn Images | Bruce Fedyck-Imagn Images

White then put the UFC's Polymarket partnership to the test, having a little fun in the process.

“There’s no way in hell, [Menery shows up], so I’m betting $10,000 Menery does not show up," White said. "And Bob, if you do, and the night before it looks like you’re going to fight, I’m flying to Miami to watch this one.”

Ross, who has befriended White over the years and has been personally seen on Kick streams featuring the UFC CEO, gave a surprising update about a possible location change from Miami to the Meta APEX in Las Vegas.

“I want to just say W Dana [White] and W Hunter [Campbell],” Ross said on a recent stream. “Hunter is doing everything he can to make this happen at the Apex, which is insane."

Ross said he's grateful to the UFC, should the deal get finalized.

Brand Risk To Possibly Clash With UFC Fight Night May 16

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“So Dana and Hunter are so involved that they’re helping me with this," Ross said. "I don’t know how to appreciate that. This next Brand Risk is going to be next level.”

The UFC is set to have a Fight Night event May 16, so it's unclear if the Las Vegas-based show could move to a different city, or if the Brand Risk event takes place before or after the UFC card ends.

It's also the same night as the MVP event, which is headlined by Ronda Rousey vs. Gina Carano in Los Angeles, CA, streaming live on Netflix.

So, regardless of what fight fans are into, May 16 could end up being a night to remember.