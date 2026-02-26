UFC Brutally Cuts Fighter That Agreed to Make UFC Debut on Just 3 Days' Notice

The UFC has apparently decided to cut a fighter that stepped up on just a few days’ notice to save a matchup at the promotion’s first UFC Fight Night card of the year.

Following on from the UFC 324 and UFC 325 cards that opened 2026 and formally kicked off a new deal with Paramount, the UFC returned home to the Meta APEX in Las Vegas on February 7 for a UFC Fight Night event that saw Mario Bautista submit Vinicius Oliveira in the event's headlining bout.

The night’s prelims also saw Javid Basharat snap a two-fight skid when he defeated late-replacement opponent Gianni Vazquez via unanimous decision, but just a couple days after that victory the UFC parted ways with Basharat following a 4-2 (1 NC) run in the Octagon.

Gianni Vazquez Exits UFC After Short-Notice Debut

Some fans were surprised to see Basharat cut after picking up a win, and now UFC Roster News reports tha the UFC has apparently also released Vazquez after only one appearance with the promotion.

Following a submission-loss to current UFC flyweight Edgar Chairez (who will be in action at UFC Mexico this weekend) Vazquez put together a five-fight win streak that saw him secure three of those victories via stoppage. “Kriptonita” answered the call to face Basharat on extremely short notice after Said Nurmagomedov was forced to withdraw from UFC Vegas 113 during fight week.

Vazquez did unfortunately miss weight for what was supposed to be a bantamweight contest, but it’s still a surprise to see him released after one fight given that he stepped up on only a few days’ notice to compete for the UFC.

TUF Veteran Nathan Fletcher Also Removed From UFC Roster

Just prior to revealing Vazquez’s release, UFC Roster News reported that The Ultimate Fighter competitor Nathan Fletcher has also been removed from the official UFC roster.

A former star with Cage Warriors, Fletcher compiled an 8-1 record after making his pro debut with the promotion in 2019. Seven out of those eight wins all came via stoppage, with the lone setback coming via third-round TKO when he and Dominique Wooding fought for the vacant Cage Warriors bantamweight belt in 2021.

Nathan Fletcher (red gloves) fights against Caolan Loughran (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at O2 Arena. | Peter van den Berg-Imagn Images

Fletcher lost his opening TUF 32 matchup to Kaan Ofli but still joined the UFC later that year and scored a second-round submission against Zygimantas Ramaska. Following a split decision loss to fellow Cage Warriors veteran Caolan Loughran, Fletcher’s final UFC outing saw Rinya Nakamura stop the 28-year-old with strikes just 62 seconds into their fight.