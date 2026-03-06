5 UFC Fighters Who Could be Cut if They Lose at UFC 326

The UFC roster is in constant flux and has a consistent end-of-year pipeline for talent with Dana White’s Contender Series, and there are a few fighters competing at UFC 326 this weekend that could see their UFC careers come to an end with another loss.

Ricky Turcios - Featherweight, 2-3 UFC Record

The bantamweight winner of The Ultimate Fighter Season 29, Turcios enters UFC 326 on a two-fight skid after he was submitted by fellow UFC 326 fighter Raul Rosas Jr. and dropped a decision to Benardo Sopaj in his only outing last year.

Ricky Turcios (red gloves) fights Benardo Sopaj (blue gloves) during UFC 311 at Intuit Dome. | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

The 32-year-old has been out of action for well over a year following the loss to Sopaj and is moving up to featherweight for this fight. He’ll need to even out his UFC record against debuting submission artist Alberto Montes in order to make sure he keeps his place on the UFC roster.

Cody Brundage - Middleweight, 5-7-1 (1 NC) UFC Record

A member of the UFC roster since 2021, Brundage has had some entertaining scraps and big wins in the Octagon but also comes into UFC 326 following back-to-back losses, including a stoppage-loss to Cam Rowston at UFC 325 just over a month ago.

UFC fighter Cody Brundage during ceremonial weigh-ins for UFC 300 at MGM Grand Garden Arena. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The middleweight veteran has had an interesting run over the last few years, as his recent results include a 37-second No Contest against Abdul Razak Alhassan and a draw against Mansur Abdul-Malik that was originally ruled as a majority decision in favor of Abdul-Malik. An upset over the undefeated Donte Johnson would be a huge way for Brundage to return to the win column, but third-straight loss could bring his UFC career to an end.

Diyar Nurgozhay - Light Heavyweight, 0-2 UFC Record

Scheduled to face promotional debutant Rafael Tobias this weekend, Nurgozhay joined the UFC as an undefeated talent when he scored a knockout-win on Dana White’s Contender Series in 2024.

Diyar Nurgozhay punches Bartosz Szewczyk in their light heavyweight fight during Dana White's Contender Series. | (Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

The 28-year-old unfortunately missed weight ahead of his UFC debut against Brendson Ribeiro before tapping to a kimura, and another submission-loss to Uran Satybaldiev in August has Nurgozhay staring down the prospect of an 0-3 UFC run.

Cody Durden - Flyweight, 6-7-1 UFC Record

The longest-tenured UFC fighter on this list, Durden’s UFC career got off to an unremarkable start before he put together a four-fight win streak that vaulted him into the ranks of the promotion’s flyweight elite.

Tagir Ulanbekov (red gloves) fights Cody Durden (blue gloves) during UFC 296 at T-Mobile Arena. | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

Tagir Ulanbekov ended that winning run with a second-round submission at UFC 296 in 2023, and since then Durden has only gotten his hand raised once. He’s currently on a three-fight losing streak that does admittedly include a loss to current UFC Flyweight Champion Joshua Van, but a fourth-straight loss to Nyamjargal Tumendemberel would leave him in a difficult position.

Gaston Bolaños - Featherweight, 2-2 UFC Record

Preparing to make his fifth Octagon appearance against Jeong Yeong Lee, Bellator veteran Bolaños has alternated wins and losses so far after taking a unanimous decision over Aaron Phillips in his promotional debut in 2023.

Gaston Bolanos (red gloves) congratulates Quang Le (blue gloves) after losing during UFC Fight Night at Wells Fargo Arena. | Reese Strickland-Imagn Images

Bolaños may not necessarily be cut if he suffers a second-straight loss that bring his overall UFC record to 2-3, but it’s not a great look that “The Dreamkiller” secured both of his Octagon victories against fighters that are no longer on the promotion’s roster.

