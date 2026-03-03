Two UFC Fighters Removed From Official Roster Following Losses at UFC Mexico

Two fighters have been removed from the official UFC roster following their respective losses on last Saturday’s UFC Mexico card.

The UFC’s latest trip to Mexico City saw six out of eight Mexican fighters get their hands raised at the Arena CDMX, although the Mexican fans were treated to a mixed bag of results during the night’s main card when Daniel Zellhuber and Brandon Moreno both suffered upset-losses to King Green and Lone’er Kavanagh.

There were also a few fighters that came into UFC Mexico desperately in need of wins. According to UFC Roster News, both Felipe Bunes and José Medina have been removed from the official UFC roster after coming up short in Mexico City.

José Medina Earned A UFC Contract For Losing Effort On DWCS

Medina carried the momentum of a six-fight win streak into his Dana White’s Contender Series opportunity in 2023, and the Bolivian became one of the rare fighters to still earn a UFC contract even after he came up short against Magomed Gadzhiyasulov.

The loss to Gadzhiyasulov unfortunately preceded a difficult Octagon run for Medina, as his formal promotional debut against Zach Reese also ended in a unanimous decision loss. “Chicho” was handed also handed a difficult sophomore outing against Ateba Gautier and was knocked out during the opening round before he closed out 2025 with a submission-loss to Duško Todorović.

Jose Daniel Medina (red gloves) fights Dusko Todorovic (blue gloves) during Noche UFC at Frost Bank Center. | Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images

The 34-year-old closed out the UFC Mexico prelims against the debuting Ryan Gandra but was stopped in just 41 seconds, resulting in Medina’s exit from the UFC after an 0-4 run with the promotion.

Felipe Bunes Cut From UFC Following 1-3 Run

The other UFC Mexico fighter pulled from the UFC roster this week was flyweight contender Bunes, who signed with the promotion in 2023 after he defeated stopped Yuma Horiuchi in the first round to claim the vacant LFA flyweight belt.

After he was initially scheduled to face Zhalgas Zhumagulov for his first Octagon outing, Bunes debuted against current UFC Flyweight Champion Joshua Van in early 2024 and was stopped in the second round. The 36-year-old rebounded one year later when he submitted Jose Johnson in just over two minutes at the first UFC event of 2025.

Felipe Bunes during his fight with Jose Johnson. | (Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

The win over Johnson unfortunately ended up being the only time Bunes would get his hand raised in the Octagon, as the Brazilian came up short against Rafael Estevam last August before he dropped a split decision to Edgar Cháirez during the main card portion of UFC Mexico last weekend.