MMA fans roast Dana White after UFC CEO announces new name for UFC APEX

Though less impactful than the promotion’s new partnership with Paramount, UFC CEO Dana White has revealed that the UFC APEX is undergoing a slight name change in 2026.

A lengthy hiatus for the world’s leading MMA organization is rapidly coming to a close, as only one Saturday remains before the promotion makes its debut on Paramount on January 24 with a UFC 324 card featuring two title bouts.

White went live on Instagram yesterday with a pair of fight announcements for UFC Seattle, and today the UFC CEO return to Instagram to make an announcement about the promotion’s personal event space in Las Vegas.

Dana White Announces New Meta APEX

The UFC already has a longstanding partnership with Meta, and White revealed the UFC APEX will now be known as the “Meta APEX” for at least the next five years.

“What’s up everybody, happy 2026. So, as we go into the new year, the home of the Contender Series, the home of some Fight Nights, the home of Zuffa Boxing, UFC BJJ, will now be called the Meta APEX. We’ve done a five-year deal with Meta, so welcome to the new Meta APEX.”

The UFC first began using the UFC APEX to host events during COVID-19, as the facility allowed the promotion to holds closed-doors fights and handle whatever security and health protocols were necessary to appease the Nevada State Athletic Commission.

Francis Ngannou reacts after his victory over Stipe Miocic in their UFC heavyweight championship fight during the UFC 260 event at UFC APEX. | Handout Photo-Imagn Images

As we’ve moved further away from the pandemic, more and more fans have started to express frustration with the number of APEX shows on the calendar and the fact that they lack the same atmosphere as UFC cards that take place in arenas with live crowds

Fans React To Dana White's Meta APEX Announcement

Not counting Dana White’s Contender Series, the UFC held a total of 12 Fight Night events at the UFC APEX facility in 2025 and already has three on the calendar for the first quarter of 2026.

A number of active UFC fighters commented on White’s post apparently celebrating the news about the APEX’s rebranding, but plenty of fans also dropped comments and seemed decidedly less impressed.

The first UFC event in the newly-named Meta APEX will take place on February 7 with a card headlined by Mario Bautista and Vinicius Oliveira, but before that the UFC’s Paramount era will kick off later this month with back-to-back numbered events in UFC 324 and UFC 325.

