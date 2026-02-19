UFC Knockout Artist Demands Opponent Sign Contract for "Fight of the Year"

Top-ranked UFC welterweight contender Carlos Prates says that he’s just waiting on his opponent to sign off on his next matchup.

Currently sitting at #5 in the UFC’s official welterweight rankings, Prates began last year with the first loss of his UFC career before he rebounded with back-to-back knockouts at UFC 319 and UFC 322, earning post-fight bonuses for both of those performances.

The Brazilian is firmly in the mix for what would be his first shot at UFC gold, and it looks like fans hopefully won’t have to wait too much longer until they see the heavy-handed star return to the Octagon.

Carlos Prates Calls On Opponent To "Sign This Contract"

Taking to Instagram, Prates revealed that he’s already signed on for his next fight and publically called out his unnamed opponent to follow suit.

“I was told the offer is on your hands. The fans are waiting, I’m waiting... Are we doing this or just playing around? Let’s give them the fight of the year. Sign this contract, man.”

After starting his UFC career with four-straight knockouts, Prates suffered a unanimous decision loss to Ian Machado Garry in his second UFC main event last April.

Carlos Prates (blue gloves) reacts after defeating Leon Edwards (not pictured) in the welterweight bout during UFC 322 at Madison Square Garden. | Ed Mulholland-Imagn Images

Returning to action in August at UFC 319, “The Nightmare” finished Geoff Neal with a jaw-dropping spinning elbow in the final second of the first round before he also knocked out former welterweight titleholder Leon Edwards three months later to close out the year.

Who Will Challenge UFC Champ Islam Makhachev Next?

It seems safe to assume that Prates isn’t telling UFC Welterweight Champion Islam Makhachev to sign on and fight him, but there are a few other opponents available that could give the Brazilian his chance to earn a title shot.

The two fighters ranked above Prates that look to be the most likely candidates for Makhachev’s first title defense are #2-ranked Machado Garry and #3-ranked Michael Morales, who extended his undefeated record by stopping Sean Brady one fight after “The Nightmare” finished Edwards on the UFC 322 main card. Machado Garry recently arrived in Georgia and kicked off speculation that he might be working on his wrestling ahead of a title shot against Makhachev, though nothing has been confirmed as of yet.

UFC Fighters Ian Machado Garry (left) and Carlos Prates (right) watch the fight between Benoit Saint-Denis (red gloves) and Mauricio Ruffy (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Accor Arena. | Per Haljestam-Imagn Images

Perhaps the most likely candidate for Prates’ teased next fight is former welterweight titleholder Jack Della Maddalena, who was unseated by Makhachev at UFC 322 after the reigning welterweight king vacated his lightweight title and moved up to 170 lbs.