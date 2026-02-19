UFC Adds Fan-Friendly Fight to Bolster Holloway vs. Oliveira-Headlined UFC 326 Card

The upcoming UFC 326 card scheduled to take place on March 7 has reportedly received a late addition featuring two of the promotion’s longtime lightweight veterans.

The UFC is set to return from an off week this Saturday with UFC Houston, which features a headlining middleweight bout between the division’s former titleholder Sean Strickland and #4-ranked contender Anthony Hernandez, who is currently on an eight-fight win streak.

The promotion will also head back to Mexico City the following weekend before returning home to Las Vegas for UFC 326, and Mike Bohn and Nolan King report that the card has added a lightweight contest between Drew Dober and Michael Johnson just over two weeks out from the event.

Michael Johnson Close To Best Win Streak Of UFC Career

A lightweight finalist on The Ultimate Fighter 12, Johnson is currently on a resurgent win streak as he enters his 16th year as a member of the UFC roster.

“The Menace” has shared the cage with the likes of UFC titleholders Tony Ferguson, Dustin Poirier, Khabib Nurmagomedov, and Justin Gaethje during his lengthy UFC run, which included a four-fight drop to the featherweight division that saw him go 2-2 before returning to lightweight. Beginning with a unanimous decision over Darrius Flowers in 2024, Johnson has now won three-straight fights and is one victory away from matching the best stretch of his UFC career.

Michael Johnson (red gloves) fights against Daniel Zellhuber (blue gloves) during UFC 318 at Smoothie King Center. | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

The 39-year-old was scheduled to kick off his year against Alexander Hernandez at UFC 324, but that bout was scrapped when the UFC identified “suspicious” betting line movement ahead of the fight.

Drew Dober Ended Losing Run To Close Out 2025

Johnson returns to face another longtime UFC veteran at UFC 326, and Dober will be looking to score back-to-back wins after snapping a three-fight skid in his last outing.

Dober has won three-straight fights on three separate occasions during his UFC run and last did so in 2022, when he stopped Terrance McKinney, Rafael Alves, and King Green with strikes and secured post-fight bonuses for the latter two victories. The 37-year-old has gone 2-4 since then, but he’s coming off a third-round finish of Kyle Prepolec at UFC Vancouver.

Kyle Prepolec (red gloves) fights Drew Dober (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Rogers Arena. | Simon Fearn-Imagn Images

Johnson vs. Dober is a solid late-notice addition to bolster a UFC 326 card that’s headlined by the highly-anticipated rematch between Max Holloway and Charles Oliveira, which will be contested for Holloway’s “BMF” title.

UFC 326 Fight Card

• Main Event: Max Holloway vs. Charles Oliveira – For the UFC “BMF” Championship



• Caio Borralho vs. Reinier de Ridder



• Rob Font vs. Raul Rosas Jr.



• Gregory Rodrigues vs. Brunno Ferreira



• Cody Durden vs. Nyamjargal Tumendemberel



• Cody Garbrandt vs. Long Xiao



• Rafael Tobias vs. Diyar Nurgozhay



• Sumudaerji vs. Jesus Aguilar



• Dusko Todorovic vs. Donte Johnson



• Luke Fernandez vs. Rodolfo Bellato



• Gaston Bolanos vs. Joo Sang Yoo



• Alberto Montes vs. Ricky Turcios



• Drew Dober vs. Michael Johnson

