Ilia Topuria Shares Brutally Honest Mindset on Donald Trump Before UFC Freedom 250

UFC Lightweight Champion Ilia Topuria has made something abundantly clear: separating politics from MMA is a key reason he's at peace with headlining UFC Freedom 250 against interim champion Justin Gaethje on Sunday, June 14.

Topuria sat down with N+ Univision to preview the fight, addressing criticism that he may be a supporter of President Donald Trump. Topuria reassured the MMA community that this isn't the case.

"At the end of the day, for me sports have no flags," Topuria said of sports' integration into politics. "The athlete is the athlete. I compete and work for a company. The company told me I have to be at the White House, so I’m going to go do my job."

Topuria, thus far, has done his job. Topuria, barring injury, will show up to the White House as his contract states. Topuria said he wants the focus to remain on his fight with Gaethje, period.

Ilia Topuria Unbothered By Donald Trump's Presence At Justin Gaethje Fight

Jun 28, 2025; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Ilia Topuria (red gloves) prior to the fight against Charles Oliveira (blue gloves) during UFC 317 at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

“This isn’t a political stance," Topuria said. "It’s simply that they called me to do a job and I’m going to go do it. And the White House, well, it doesn’t belong to one person. It’s everyone’s house.”

Focusing on the fight itself, Topuria's brother, Aleksandre Topuria, said Ilia Topuria has found the main hole Gaethje has and hopes to exploit.

“He’s very fragile when he hits, but it’s a double-edged sword to choose to hit him when he’s hitting," Aleksandre Topuria said. "So you’ve got to be very picky with your shots."

But, having said that, Ilia Topuria knows that when it turns into a brawl, Gaethje continues to go for broke.

“When he hits, he’s very vulnerable to shots, because he doesn’t know how to hit clean like you do," Aleksandre Topuria added. "He gives everything when hitting. That’s where he’s vulnerable.”

Ultimately, though, the game-plan is cut and dry: strike with Gaethje, plus find an opening without getting too comfortable.

“When he exchanges, he’s a dog," Aleksandre Topuria said. "That’s why it’s super important to be selective with your shots. When you hit, before hitting, think and stay protected.”

Justin Gaethje Could Face Rough Go vs. Ilia Topuria

Jan 24, 2026; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Justin Gaethje (red gloves) reacts after the fight against Paddy Pimblett (blue gloves) during UFC 324 at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

Topuria's return to the UFC marks his first fight in nearly a year, as he knocked out former UFC Lightweight Champion Charles Oliveira at UFC 317 last June to win the vacant title. Meanwhile, Gaethje defeated Paddy Pimblett to claim interim gold in January at UFC 324, once again, to set up the unification fight after all.

In nearly six weeks, it will be a reality.