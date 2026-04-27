UFC Champion Ilia Topuria Does Sparring Unthinkable Before UFC White House Fight

UFC Lightweight Champion Ilia Topuria doesn't appear to fear anyone, especially with just seven weeks to go until he headlines the UFC White House event vs. Justin Gaethje to unify the titles Sunday, June 14.

New footage has since been released of a new sparring session from Topuria where he gets the better of his training partners, and then some.

In the now-viral video posted to his socials, Topuria looks lighter on his feet while mixing up his combinations. One of his partners even asked Topuria, notorious for his heavy hands, to "go softer" in later sessions. Topuria then proceeded to batter him against the padded mat areas, which, in a real MMA fight, would be considered the fence.

Ilia Topuria Seen With Fast Hands Before Justin Gaethje Fight

Feb 17, 2024; Anaheim, California, USA; Ilia Topuria celebrates his championship victory against Alexander Volkanovski during UFC 298 at Honda Center. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Topuria was also seen effortlessly defending takedowns, which is likely what he'll have to do against someone of Gaethje's caliber before finding the decisive right hand or left hook to mark the beginning of the end.

Topuria, however, is not sleep-walking entering this particular title defense.

"Now with Justin Gaethje, everyone is saying, 'This is a super easy fight, he's going to get knocked out really fast,' but they're forgetting that Justin Gaethje is a very tough guy with a ton of experience," Topuria told Alvaro Colmenero April 6 via translation. "It's a tough fight, but at the same time, like we always say, there are levels to this. Everyone has their moment, and I feel like this is my moment, and victory will be mine."

Topuria even went as far as to offer a prediction for when the fight will turn from highly-anticipated to history.

Ilia Topuria Offers When Fight vs. Justin Gaethje Will End

Jun 28, 2025; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Ilia Topuria (red gloves) prior to the fight against Charles Oliveira (blue gloves) during UFC 317 at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

"I think it's going to be in the first round," Topuria said of when he'd finish the job.

Topuria suggests Gaethje's fate could end up oddly like his KO win last June vs. Charles Oliveira.

"I see it similar to the Charles Oliveira fight because I don't see him as someone who's going to trade and then back up or fight while moving backward," Topuria said. "I think he's the kind of guy who offers a fight, and when you do that, I think you're making a mistake. Especially when you're fighting someone like me who has so much technique."

Ultimately, it'll soon be known whether Topuria's predictions are 100 percent accurate. If so, it could end up being a viral, violent finish that has the MMA community absolutely wanting more.

Only time will tell.