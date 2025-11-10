Commanders Fans Loudly Boo Donald Trump During Appearance at Game
Commanders fans did not seem all that happy to have President Donald Trump at the team’s Week 10 matchup with the Lions.
Trump was on hand to swear in service members from a luxury suite during halftime ceremonies. When he was put on the Jumbotron, the crowd booed him loudly and relentlessly.
Video is below.
That’s a pretty universal reaction from the crowd, and comes as the U.S. government shutdown hit the 40-day mark.
Trump has inserted himself into the Commanders’ affairs since taking office for his second term in January. In July, he threatened to block construction of a new stadium for the franchise unless it reverted to its old name from Commanders. Now reports claim Trump wants the team’s new stadium named after him.
The first request certainly isn’t happening, and it would be unlikely if the second came to pass.
Trump’s appearance at the Commanders-Lions game was the first by a sitting U.S. president since 1978. It was his latest appearance at a high-profile sporting event, as he had previously watched the Ryder Cup, the Daytona 500, and tennis’ U.S. Open.
Commanders struggles continue
Washington is in the middle of taking a beating from the Lions. The Commanders trail Detroit 35-16 entering the fourth quarter and appear on the verge of falling to 3-7 on the season less than a year after they reached the NFC championship.
The team desperately needs quarterback Jayden Daniels back healthy, but he could miss three to six weeks after injuring his left elbow in Week 9.
The Commanders are in survival mode until he returns.