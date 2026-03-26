UFC CEO Dana White Provides Major Update on Next Fight for UFC Champ Islam Makhachev

UFC CEO Dana White has provided a major update on when fans can expect to see UFC Welterweight Champion Islam Makhachev return to the cage.

Currently on a 16-fight win streak that dates back to his third UFC fight, Makhachev achieved double-champ glory in his last outing at UFC 322 when he vacated the promotion’s lightweight belt and moved up to welterweight to unseat Jack Della Maddalena.

The welterweight division currently has no shortage of contenders waiting to challenge for the belt, and combat sports fans have been patiently waiting for updates on Makhachev’s hand injury and when he’ll finally be able to get back into action.

Dana White Reveals Plan For UFC Champion Islam Makhachev

Speaking to TMZ Sports earlier this week, Makhachev’s manager Ali Abdelaziz claimed that they were closing in on finalizing a July return for the UFC’s reigning welterweight king.

Islam Makhachev (blue gloves) celebrates after defeating Jack Della Maddalena (not pictured) by unanimous decision. | Ed Mulholland-Imagn Images

That update from Abdelaziz drew some surprised reactions from MMA fans after Conor McGregor recently confirmed a report from Ariel Helwani that he’s planning to return on July 11, and it didn’t take long for UFC CEO White to dismiss Abdelaziz’s claim in an Instagram comment and state that Makhachev will be fighting in August.

“Not true……. It’s August”

UFC CEO Dana White speaks after UFC Fight Night at Toyota Center. | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

News that a McGregor return is targeted for July and Makhachev’s first welterweight title defense for August may raise some questions from MMA fans that were invested in the promise that the summer’s White House card would be the promotion’s most stacked event ever. Dubbed “Freedom Fights 250” the White House card will take place on June 14 and currently features two title bouts at the top of the bill.

Who Will Challenge Makhachev For The UFC Welterweight Title?

If Makhachev is returning in August, the next question is which of the welterweight division’s top contenders will get the first chance to halt the UFC star’s lengthy win streak.

The division’s former titleholder Della Maddalena currently occupies the #1 spot behind Makhachev. He's set to return on May 2 for a UFC Perth main event that will see him square off with #5-ranked contender Carlos Prates, who is coming off back-to-back knockouts and could put himself in line for a title shot if he defeats the Australian.

Jack Della Maddalena (red gloves) fights Islam Makhachev (blue gloves) in the welterweight championship bout during UFC 322 at Madison Square Garden. | Ed Mulholland-Imagn Images

Assuming an August turnaround would be a big ask for either Della Maddalena or Prates, the two most likely options for Makhachev’s first title defense look to be #2-ranked Ian Machado Garry and #3-ranked Michael Morales.

UFC fighters Ian Machado Garry (left) and Carlos Prates (right) watch the fight between Benoit Saint-Denis (red gloves) and Mauricio Ruffy. | Per Haljestam-Imagn Images

The unbeaten Morales is coming off a first-round finish of top contender Sean Brady at UFC 322, while Machado Garry handed Prates the first loss of his UFC career last April before he defeated former welterweight titleholder Belal Muhammad in his most recent outing.