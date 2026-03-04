Undefeated UFC Star Teases Title Fight With UFC Champion Islam Makhachev

The UFC’s top welterweight contenders aren’t exactly making it easy to figure out who might be challenging Islam Makhachev next.

The UFC’s current pound-for-pound king relinquished his lightweight belt last year ahead of a long-teased move to 170 lbs., and at UFC 322 he put on a dominant showing to unseat Jack Della Maddalena and join the short list of fighters that have held UFC titles in two different weight classes.

Fans have been clamoring for news regarding who Makhachev will defend his new belt against first, and #3-ranked welterweight contender Michael Morales has added more fuel for that discussion with a recent social media post.

Will Michael Morales Fight Islam Makhachev Next?

Morales has already previously used Instagram to call for a matchup with Makhachev, and this week the Ecuadorian shared an Instagram Story featuring an edited photo of himself facing off with the UFC’s welterweight champion.

Michael Morales' recent Instagram story. | (Instagram)

A perfect 19-0 in his professional MMA career, Morales joined the UFC off of Dana White’s Contender Series in 2021 and has vaulted into the ranks of the welterweight elite with seven victories inside the Octagon.

Michael Morales (blue gloves) reacts after defeating Sean Brady (red gloves) in the welterweight bout during UFC 322 at Madison Square Garden. | Ed Mulholland-Imagn Images

The 26-year-old most recently knocked out fellow top-ranked welterweight contender Sean Brady in the opening round at UFC 322, and that win came just two fights before Makhachev took a unanimous decision over Della Maddalena to claim the promotion’s welterweight strap.

Ian Machado Garry Also In The Mix For UFC Title Shot

Morales certainly isn’t the only top welterweight that’s tried to generate speculation about him fighting Makhachev next, as Ian Machado Garry also got the MMA rumor mill churning when he recently traveled to Georgia to presumably work on his wrestling,

Ian Machado Garry (red gloves) fights Carlos Prates (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at T-Mobile Center. | William Purnell-Imagn Images

Ranked one spot ahead of Morales at #2 in the official UFC welterweight rankings, Machado Garry also joined the promotion as an undefeated talent in 2021 and won his first eight UFC bouts before he came up short at UFC 310 against Shavkat Rakhmonov. “Nomad” looked to be the clear next choice to fight for the welterweight belt, but Rakhmonov has been pulled from the rankings after announcing that he’ll be sidelined for an extended period due to knee surgery.

Shavkat Rakhmonov (red gloves) reacts with Ian Machado Garry (blues gloves) after their fight at T-Mobile Arena. | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

Machado Garry successfully rebounded from his first career loss by defeating Carlos Prates and former UFC welterweight titleholder Belal Muhammad, and it remains to be seen if “The Future” may still get the nod over Morales to challenge Makhachev for the welterweight title.