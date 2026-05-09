When Is UFC 328: Chimaev vs. Strickland? Full Card, Odds, Start Time, Watch Via P+

The UFC's numbered event schedule transitions from Miami, FL, and UFC 327 in April to this Saturday's UFC 328 event from the Prudential Center in Newark, NJ. The 13-fight card is headlined by Khamzat Chimaev's first UFC Middleweight Championship title defense against former champion Sean Strickland.

Following a highly-controversial press conference, Chimaev and Strickland will finally settle their differences in the Octagon. Both are seeking stakes in a rivalry that still has yet to reach its climax once the Octagon door finally shuts just before midnight ET Saturday night.

Chimaev (15-0 MMA) didn't hold back regarding his feelings for Strickland (30-7 MMA) when the pair spoke to the media Thursday afternoon.

Bad Blood Fuels Khamzat Chimaev Before UFC 328

(GIUSEPPE CACACE/AFP via Getty Images)

“He’s going to be dead in two days,” Chimaev said of Strickland's dark past. "I’ll be your daddy in the cage. I’ve been all day, every day, your daddy. You know about it. I’m your daddy. Listen to your daddy.”

Strickland was having none of it, though, criticizing Chimaev's style.

“They don’t want to watch a boring-a** f****** fight,” Strickland said. “I want you to wrestle. I will outwrestle you.”

As the old saying of "talk is cheap" goes, we'll find out Saturday night whether the actual fight itself will outweigh the bad blood.

UFC CEO Dana White said Thursday night, however, that Chimaev-Strickland has a better chance of delivering than not at all.

“All that really matters is that the fight is a good fight," White said on Kick with Nina Drama. "But sometimes, guys are very respectful, and they’re chill and whatever. And sometimes they’re today. The great thing about press conferences is there’s a wide range. It’s not all the same s*** all the time. But for this one, this is one of the worst cases of bad blood ever. I put it No. 2 on the all-time list.”

About the rhetoric in the presser, however, White took no issue with the chaos.

“It was great," White exclaimed with a smile. "Highly-anticipated fight, finally going to happen on Saturday."

White broke down why this rivalry, despite not having a fight to base it off of yet, deserves more shine. Simply put, the chaos nearly started a little bit too early.

“I had his arm, Khamzat’s arms, and I didn’t think he’d kick him,” White said. “I didn’t think he was going to do anything. I thought it was going to be a lot of yelling and back-and-forth."

It sure was in the lead-up to the face-off. But once the dust settled, it was over. Now, the focus shifts to the fight.

The full fight card, including the betting odds from DraftKings Sportsbook, are below.

UFC 328 Full Card + Odds

Jeff Bottari-Zuffa LL

Main card (Start time 9 p.m. ET/ 6 p.m. PT, P+)

Main Event: Khamzat Chimaev (-535) vs. Sean Strickland (+400), Chimaev’s UFC middleweight title – five rounds

Khamzat Chimaev (-535) vs. Sean Strickland (+400), Chimaev’s UFC middleweight title – five rounds Co-Main Event: Joshua Van (+130) vs. Tatsuro Taira (-155), Van’s UFC flyweight title – five rounds

Joshua Van (+130) vs. Tatsuro Taira (-155), Van’s UFC flyweight title – five rounds Alexander Volkov (-142) vs. Waldo Cortes-Acosta (+120), heavyweight

Sean Brady (-185) vs. Joaquin Buckley (+154), welterweight

King Green (-425) vs. Jeremy Stephens (+330), catchweight (160 pounds)

Preliminary card (Start time 5 p.m. ET/ 2 p.m. PT, P+)

Featured Prelim: Ateba Gautier (-1050) vs. Ozzy Diaz (+675), middleweight

Ateba Gautier (-1050) vs. Ozzy Diaz (+675), middleweight Joel Alvarez (+160) vs. Yaroslav Amosov (-192), welterweight

Grant Dawson (-155) vs. Mateusz Rebecki (+130), lightweight

Jim Miller (+220) vs. Jared Gordon (-270), lightweight

Roman Kopylov (+154) vs. Marco Tulio (-185), middleweight

Pat Sabatini (-185) vs. William Gomis (+154), featherweight

Baisangur Susurkaev (-675) vs. Djorden Santos (+490), middleweight

Clayton Carpenter (+150) vs. Jose Ochoa (-180), flyweight

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.



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