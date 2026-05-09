UFC 328: Khamzat Chimaev vs. Sean Strickland Full Fight Card Odds & Best Bets

UFC 328 goes down today (May 9) at the Prudential Center in Newark, NJ, and MMA KO is here to give you full moneyline odds for every matchup at the event and look at some of the best betting options available.

All odds via DraftKings (odds subject to change).

UFC 328 Full Fight Card Odds

Khamzat Chimaev (-520) vs. Sean Strickland (+390)

Joshua Van (+130) vs. Tatsuro Taira (-155)

Alexander Volkov (-142) vs. Waldo Cortes-Acosta (+120)

Sean Brady (-180) vs. Joaquin Buckley (+150)

King Green (-440) vs. Jeremy Stephens (+340)

Ateba Gautier (-1100) vs. Ozzy Diaz (+700)

Joel Alvarez (+160) vs. Yaroslav Amosov (-192)

Grant Dawson (-155) vs. Mateusz Rebecki (+130)

Jim Miller (+220) vs. Jared Gordon (-270)

Roman Kopylov (+154) vs. Marco Tulio (-185)

Pat Sabatini (-166) vs. William Gomis (+140)

Baisangur Susurkaev (-675) vs. Djorden Santos (+490)

Clayton Carpenter (+150) vs. Jose Ochoa (-180)

UFC 328 Underdog Bets

Joshua Van to Defeat Tatsuro Taira (+130)

Joshua Van (blue gloves) reacts after the fight against Alexandre Pantoja (red gloves) during UFC 323 at T-Mobile Arena. | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

I get that Van won the flyweight title under less-than-convincing circumstances and Taira has looked very good over his last couple fights, but it’s hard to pass up plus money on a defending champion that’s on a lengthy win streak.

Roman Kopylov to Defeat Marco Tulio (+154)

Roman Kopylov (red gloves) fights Gregory Rodrigues (blue gloves) in the middleweight bout during UFC 322 at Madison Square Garden. | Ed Mulholland-Imagn Images

This has all the makings of a standup war that could take home “Fight of the Night” honors, and it’s also a big chance for longtime UFC veteran Kopylov to get back on track following back-to-back losses.

William Gomis to Defeat Pat Sabatini (+140)

William Gomis (red gloves) fights Yanis Ghemmouri (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Accor Arena. | Per Haljestam-Imagn Images

Sabatini has put together a solid run of wins over his last few fights, but Gomis has the type of fighting style that could nullify his grappling and make it a frustrating night for the American.

UFC 328 Prop Bets

Khamzat Chimaev to Defeat Sean Strickland via KO/TKO/DQ (+380)

Khamzat Chimaev (red gloves) punches Rhys McKee (blue gloves) of during the UFC Fight Night event inside Flash Forum on UFC Fight Island. | Handout Photo-Imagn Images

To be clear, I’m not expecting Chimaev to just floor Strickland with a one-punch knockout. I do think that he may be able to rock him on the feet if Strickland is too occupied with thinking about takedown

attempts, and a ground and pound finish could follow that given the animosity between the two and the fact that Strickland has shockingly never been submitted in his career.

King Green to Defeat Jeremy Stephens via Decision (+100)

King Green (red gloves) fights Jim Miller (blue gloves) during UFC 300 at T-Mobile Arena. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Green is a sizeable favorite to get his hand raised in this matchup, but even at this late stage in his career you can’t doubt the toughness of Stephens. The two men will presumably spend most if not all of the fight trading strikes on the feet, and I expect that the judges will be required after three rounds of action.

Joshua Van vs. Tatsuro Taira – Fight Doesn’t Start Round 5 (-130)

Brandon Moreno (red gloves) fights Tatsuro Taira (blue gloves) during UFC 323 at T-Mobile Arena. | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

Both of these men are proven finishers, and each of them will hold a distinct advantage whenever the fight takes place on the feet or hits the canvas. Whether the end comes via submission or by knockout, I think these two flyweights will settle their business within the first four rounds.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.



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