UFC Champ Carlos Ulberg Reveals Light Heavyweight Proposal Amid Injury

UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Carlos Ulberg attempted to find a workable solution regarding the current logjam at 205 pounds.

Ulberg, 35, became the new champion in April with a TKO win in the main event of UFC 327 at Miami, Florida's Kesaya Center, needing 3:45 of the opening round to finish former 33-year-old ex-champion Jiří Procházka of the Czech Republic in the night's vacant title headliner.

But it came at a staggering cost via an unthinkable setback, which is where the New Zealand native finds himself today: sidelined with a torn ACL.

Where Does Carlos Ulberg's UFC Comeback Timeline Fit In?

Apr 11, 2026; Miami, Florida, UNITED STATES; Carlos Ulberg (blue gloves) reacts after defeating Jiri Prochazka (red gloves) during UFC 327 at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As noted Sunday after watching UFC Abu Dhabi live from Etihad Arena the day prior, where Ulberg and the rest of the audience saw Magomed Ankalaev's fifth-round TKO stoppage over late replacement Bogdan Guskov, Ulberg said he is happy to wait and see how the division unfolds in a recent Instagram story text post.

🚨 Carlos Ulberg suggests the UFC books Ankalaev vs Jiri and Costa vs Rountree, and he fights the one who “earns it” 👀



“Ankalaev vs Jiri. Give them both a full camp. It’s a fight the division deserves, and stylistically it’s one the fans would love to see.



Costa vs Rountree.… pic.twitter.com/MhclpE4SFS — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) July 26, 2026

"Ankalaev vs Jiri," Ulberg wrote as an option. "Give them both a full camp. It’s a fight the division deserves, and stylistically it’s one the fans would love to see. Costa vs Rountree. That’s the wildcard. High risk, high reward. Someone’s leaving with serious momentum. By the time the dust settles, I’ll be ready. Whoever earns it. See you in 2027.”

UFC Has Yet To Publicly Inform Fans & Media Regarding Light Heavyweight

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UFC CEO Dana White remains mum on the immediate future of the weight class, as no decision has been made on the direction Ulberg's title will take (or if an interim title is needed).

A recent example of this happened last month at UFC Freedom 250. With undisputed UFC Heavyweight Champion Tom Aspinall sidelined due to eye injuries suffered in his UFC 321 bout with Cyril Gane, the promotion matched up Gane against former two-division champion Alex Pereira for an interim heavyweight title.

Gane defeated Pereira to put himself in position for undisputed gold once again, which would set up another crack at Aspinall, should he fully recover.

How Long Is UFC Champ Carlos Ulberg Out?

Apr 11, 2026; Miami, Florida, UNITED STATES; Jiri Prochazka (red gloves) fights Carlos Ulberg (blue gloves) during UFC 327 at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

According to the Cleveland Clinic, nine months to a year of recovery time is the average ACL protocol. Should Ulberg fully follow it, he'll likely compete in the spring or summer of next year if he gets medical clearance.

It remains unclear what the UFC will do. But Ulberg's matchmaking efforts (although unofficial) demonstrate that he is acting as if everything is status quo regarding him making his first UFC title defense.

But only time will tell if Ulberg's scenario happens the way he's envisioning it.