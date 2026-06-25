UFC Champion Tom Aspinall Faces Brutal Reality Check in Dana White-Eddie Hearn Feud

Questions are still lingering regarding Tom Aspinall's UFC return after undergoing brutal eye pokes sustained in his No Contest last October against Cyril Gane at UFC 321.

With Matchroom Boxing's Eddie Hearn now representing UFC fighters himself, including Aspinall and top welterweight contender Ian Machado Garry (who awaits UFC Welterweight Champion Islam Makhachev at UFC 330 in August), the narrative surrounding Aspinall's future has only been heightened thanks to the rivalry between Hearn and UFC CEO Dana White. White has dabbled in boxing thus far with his newly-minted Zuffa Boxing promotion, which launched in January.

To the dismay of Hearn, White has been on the counterattack, suggesting that there is no real competition in professional boxing that White has to worry about. While that's up for debate, in transitioning back to the MMA side, one aspect is still certain: Aspinall is willing to rematch Gane in a heavyweight unification bout, but for the right price.

Aspinall-Gane Rematch Is Still Out There

(Zuffa LLC)

Hearn has been vocal about his support for Aspinall's career, but recently told Ariel Helwani that there is a stark contrast between fighting in the UFC and other non-fighting ventures.

"Firstly, he's making more money now outside of the Octagon than he's making in it," Hearn said.

Everything from sponsorship deals, to his YouTube channel, has Aspinall driving in "over seven figures" according to Hearn. Therefore, Hearn suggests that Aspinall is much more valued asset to the UFC than the argument's inverse. Therefore, as Hearn sees it, it makes a rematch between the two that much more lucrative.

Eddie Hearn Willing To Work With Dana White On Aspinall-Gane Rematch

Zuffa LLC

"But right now, amongst all that commotion and all that noise [with the UFC uncertainty], you've got a guy who is one of the most talked-about guys on the UFC roster in Tom Aspinall," Hearn said. "Fact, right? So, yeah, it's important we're driving [his name]. But, also, what we're doing in turn is you have a fight in front of you with Cyril Gane against Tom Aspinall that, correct me if I'm wrong, is one of the biggest fights that can get made in the UFC."

Knowing what's at stake, Hearn wants the best for his client, he said.

"And right now, Tom Aspinall sits as one of the biggest stars in the UFC," Hearn said. "So, I think we're driving a huge amount of value not just for Tom, but also the UFC."

White has remained quiet when asked about Aspinall, but admitted in an interview withTNT Sports U.K. that if he were healthy, he would have fought at UFC Freedom 250 11 days ago.