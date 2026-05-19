Ex-UFC Champ Colby Covington & 2 Other Fighters Removed from Official UFC Roster

Following his unexpected retirement, former interim UFC titleholder Colby Covington has been removed from the official UFC roster along with a former title challenger.

Following a lengthy stretch of events, the UFC is in the midst of a rare off week this week after last weekend’s UFC Vegas 117, which went head-to-head with the MVP MMA 1 card that saw UFC Hall of Famer Ronda Rousey submit Gina Carano in just 17 seconds.

With no UFC card scheduled for Saturday, one of the major storylines that’s emerged this week is Covington’s decision to formally retire from MMA following a UFC run that began back in 2014.

Colby Covington Removed From UFC Roster After Retirement News

Covington has yet to publically comment on the news of his retirement, but Tom Feely reports that the longtime welterweight staple has officially been removed from the UFC roster.

Colby Covington (blue gloves) defeats Rafael Dos Anjos (red gloves) during UFC 225 at United Center. | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

“Chaos” joined the UFC as un unbeaten talent in 2014 and won his first three fights before suffering a submission-loss to Warlley Alves in 2014. Following the first setback of his career, Covington put together a six-fight win streak that saw him win the UFC’s interim welterweight belt by taking a unanimous decision over Rafael dos Anjos at UFC 225.

Colby Covington (red gloves) reacts after the fight against Joaquin Buckley (blue gloves) at Amalie Arena. | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

The 38-year-old was knocked out in title unification bout with Kamaru Usman in 2019 and also fell short of undisputed welterweight gold in a rematch with Usman at UFC 268 and final title opportunity against Leon Edwards at UFC 296. His final UFC outing saw Covington lose to Joaquin Buckley via doctor’s stoppage in late 2024.

Ex-Title Challenger Mayra Bueno Silva & Brad Riddell Also Exit UFC Roster

Along with Covington, Feely also reports that Brad Riddell and former women’s bantamweight title challenger Mayra Bueno Silva are no longer listed on the official UFC roster.

Mayra Bueno Silva (red gloves) fights Macy Chiasson (not pictured) during UFC 303 at T-Mobile Arena. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Bueno Silva’s UFC run comes to an end following a five-fight skid that most recently saw her suffer a unanimous decision loss to the still-undefeated Michelle Montague last month. A UFC contract winner on Dana White’s Contender Series in 2018, the 34-year-old’s losing run began when she came up short against Raquel Pennington in a fight for the vacant women’s bantamweight title at UFC 297.

Brad Riddell (red gloves) and Renato Moicano (blue gloves) during UFC 281 at Madison Square Garden. | Jessica Alcheh-Imagn Images

Riddell began his UFC career with four wins before he was stopped in three-straight fights from late 2021 to 2022. He was scheduled to return against Thiago Moises in 2024 but withdrew from the matchup, and his last UFC outing was a submission-loss to Renato Moicano at UFC 281.