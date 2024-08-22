Henry Cejudo Teases Major Career Move, Potential Fight with Former UFC Champion
Henry Cejudo is looking for a new change of scenery at this point of his fighting career.
The former two-division UFC Champion is getting up there in age after turning 37 this year, finding himself in a weird spot in the bantamweight division after back-to-back losses to then-champ Aljamain Sterling and #1 contender Merab Dvalishvili in his last fight at UFC 298.
Cejudo Teases Drop To Flyweight
The UFC's bantamweight division is stacked to the brim with the #6-ranked Cejudo surrounded by top contenders every which way, as Umar Nurmagomedov and Deiveson Figueiredo make their climb to the top of the division and Sean O'Malley and Merab Dvalishvili fight for the bantamweight strap at Noche UFC (UFC 306) next month.
"Where does that leave you, man? Am I just gonna fight just to fight or am I gonna chase something?" Cejudo told MMA Junkie of his current situation at 135. "I'm after gold now. I think if I do go down to [125] lbs, stay disciplined, I just don't think there's there's anybody in the world that could beat me."
Before retiring with the bantamweight belt in hand in 2020, Cejudo had carried the flyweight championship as well, a title he never lost to anyone but one he'd have to vacate due to moving up a weight class.
Cejudo won the title from the legendary Demetrious Johnson in 2018, and the belt changed hands a few times between Deiveson Figueiredo and Brandon Moreno before ultimately landing in the arms of current champ Alexandre Pantoja.
Cejudo vs. Brandon Moreno?
From friends to rivals, "Triple C" has got some history with Mexico's Moreno from over the years, and he'd like to finally settle the score in a potential flyweight return.
"I think there's a fun fight with Brandon Moreno," Cejudo said. "He wanted to fight me at 135, and then he backed out like a little b****. I think now if I go down and I beat him in Mexico, in his own country, I think that could be a big a** payday, too."
Two-time champ Moreno is currently ranked #2 in the UFC Flyweight division, not having fought since a decision-loss to Brandon Royval in Mexico City earlier this year. Moreno's taken a bit of a hiatus from MMA since then, with Henry Cejudo more than happy to welcome him back to the cage.
