UFC Fight Night: Jared Cannonier vs. Caio Borralho Full Card Odds & Best Bets
The UFC is back at the Apex in Las Vegas following a trip to Australia last weekend, and middleweights are at the top of the bill once again for this Saturday’s UFC Fight Night card.
MMAKO is here to give you full money line odds for every matchup at UFC Fight Night: Jared Cannonier vs. Caio Borralho, and we’ll also take a look at a few small favorites worth betting as well as long shot and prop bets for the event.
UFC Fight Night: Jared Cannonier vs. Caio Borralho Event Preview & Breakdown
All odds via DraftKings (odds subject to change).
UFC Fight Night Full Fight Card Odds
• Jared Cannonier (+230) vs. Caio Borralho (-285)
• Angela Hill (+102) vs. Tabatha Ricci (-122)
• Ryan Loder (+142) vs. Robert Valentin (-170)
• Kaan Ofli (+150) vs. Mairon Santos (-180)
• Michael Morales (-900) vs. Neil Magny (+600)
• Edmen Shahbazyan (-355) vs. Gerald Meerschaert (+280)
• Dennis Buzukja (+124) vs. Francis Marshall (-148)
• José Medina (+440) vs. Zach Reese (-600)
• Viacheslav Borshchev (-245) vs. James Llontop (+200)
• Josiane Nunes (+180) vs. Jacqueline Cavalcanti (-218)
• Zygimantas Ramaska (+136) vs. Nathan Fletcher (-162)
• Cong Wang (-1200) vs. Victoria Leonardo (+750)
UFC Fight Night Small Favorite Bets
Nathan Fletcher to Defeat Zygimantas Ramaska (-162)
This fight is a late addition to the card, and Fletcher is finally set for a UFC opportunity after an appearance on The Ultimate Fighter and successful career in Cage Warriors. The 26-year-old came up short in his opportunity to claim the Cage Warriors bantamweight title in 2021, but he rebounded from that with two wins and has faced a higher level of competition than Ramaska.
Robert Valentin to Defeat Ryan Loder (-170)
The middleweight finals for Season 32 of The Ultimate Fighter will see Loder and Valentin square off in Las Vegas as part of the night’s main card. Loder’s wrestling skills make him a serious threat to pull off the minor upset here, but Valentin has significantly more MMA experienc and a more well-rounded skillset.
UFC Fight Night Long Shot Bets
Neil Magny to Defeat Michel Morales (+600)
Morales rightfully has a tremendous amount of hype after adding four UFC victories to his unbeaten record, but it’s tempting to bet Magny at a line as wide as this. “The Haitian Sensation” pulled off an upset in his last fight when he came back to defeat Mike Malott, and although I don’t expect Morales to gas out the way Malott did Magny is certainly capable of making this a difficult night for the Ecuadorian.
Victoria Leonardo to Defeat Cong Wang (+750)
A prohibitive favorite here in her UFC debut after earning a win on Road to UFC, Wang boasts other professional combat sports experience but has only competed in five MMA bouts so far. “The Joker” should make an immediate impact in the women’s flyweight division considering how heavily she’s favored here, and although I do think she’ll get the job done ambitious bettors could certainly take a stab on Leonardo at odds this wide.
UFC Fight Night Prop Bets
Zach Reese to Defeat José Medina in Round 1 (+110)
The debuting Medina could have been another candidate for a long shot bet, but instead of taking Reese’s outrageous money line bettors can pick him to get another first-round finish. “Savage” hasn’t gone to a second round since his final amateur bout in 2021, and considering how sizeable a favorite he is here anything less than another first-round stoppage would be a disappointment for him.
Jared Cannonier vs. Caio Borralho Goes Over 4.5 Rounds (-115)
Cannonier is also a tempting underdog on this card, but even if Borralho does add to his perfect UFC record he’s going to have a hard time finishing the former title challenger. “Killa Gorilla” suffered a controversial stoppage-loss in his last fight, and although Borralho could hunt for a submission if he gets things to the ground it’s hard to picture the Brazilian knocking Cannonier out like he did Paul Craig.
UFC Fight Night: Jared Cannonier vs. Caio Borralho Full Card Picks & Predictions
