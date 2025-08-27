MMA Knockout

UFC champ Magomed Ankalaev reveals two-step plan that could end with Tom Aspinall fight

Magomed Ankalaev took two opportunities to become the UFC light heavyweight champion, finally claiming gold at UFC 313.
UFC light heavyweight champion Magomed Ankalaev has double-champ status in his sights.

Ankalaev earned his throne by defeating Alex Pereira at UFC 313, and as he prepares to silence all doubt in a rematch, the prospect of more UFC accolades is something he's considering.

By the time Tom Aspinall defends his belt against Ciryl Gane at UFC 321 this October, he could be looking at a Dagestani challenger in his next appearance.

Magomed Ankalaev is happy to fight twice more before considering a move to heavyweight

Speaking to Ushatayka, Ankalaev said he'd like to fight twice more at light heavyweight before moving up to heavyweight.

"I've fought about [moving up]," Ankalaev said. ". . . I believe maybe two more fights and I think I'll move up to heavyweight." [h/t Champ RDS]

Pereira capped off his light heavyweight title defenses at three; perhaps Ankalaev wants to outdo his Brazilian rival or build a strong legacy at 205. Gane defeating Aspinall at UFC 321 is also a possibility, and the Frenchman would be a much more favorable matchup for Ankalaev.

Ankalaev to headline UFC 320 in Alex Pereira rematch

Ankalaev welcomes Pereira back to the Octagon on October 4. The Vegas-based PPV is set to go ahead with thirteen fights, subject to change:

  • (c) Magomed Ankalaev vs. Alex Pereira 2; light heavy title
  • (c) Merab Dvalishvili vs. Cory Sandhagen; bantam title
  • Jiri Prochazka vs. Khalil Rountree Jr.; light heavy
  • Josh Emmett vs. Youssef Zalal; feather
  • Joe Pyfer vs. Abus Magomedov; middle
  • Patchy Mix vs. Jakub Wiklakz; bantam
  • Ateba Gautier vs. Ozzy Diaz; middle
  • Edmen Shahbazyan vs. Andre Muniz; middle
  • Macy Chiasson vs. Yana Santos; bantam
  • Veronica Hardy vs. Brogan Walker; fly
  • Ramiz Brahimaj vs. Austin Vanderford; welter
  • Daniel Santos vs. Joo Sang Yoo; feather

