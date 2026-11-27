UFC Welterweight Champion Islam Makhachev isn't quite ready to hang up the gloves just yet.

In a few recent interviews, Makhachev has cleared the air about what's next. For the moment, things are status quo.

“It’s a good fight and I think both of them deserve a title shot,” Makhachev said of Carlos Prates vs. Michael Morales in an interview with Red Corner MMA. “That’s why I would like to see which of them is more deserving. We’ll find out in January.”

Makhachev didn't pick a winner but admitted that the fight is what led him to sit out, despite all signs pointing to a bout with Prates.

Islam Makhachev Avoids Predicting Prates-Morales

Jan 18, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Islam Makhachev (red gloves) leaves the octagon after defeating Renato Moicano (not pictured) in a lightweight title fight during UFC 311 at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

“They are both good,” Makhachev said. “They are both punchers. Although, I wouldn’t say either of them is a threat for me. I am a bad matchup for them stylistically.”

Mackhachev's possible retirement next year isn't fully up to him either, he said.

“My mother has always been against me fighting,” Makhachev said. "I’ve always listened to my mother, so soon I will obey her word.”

So, in a nutshell. Makhachev admitted why he is still active.

“There’s no number, [of fights left]” Makhachev said. “I am just reaching the finish line. There aren’t many things that could give me motivation in this sport. I’m at the finish line. I just want to fight the contenders, but I don’t see any new names.”

Makhachev successfully defended the welterweight title against Ian Machado Garry at UFC 330 in Philadelphia in August, marking less than a year since moving up from lightweight to win the second belt.

Now, it's about securing his legacy, he said.

Why Islam Makhachev Has Delayed UFC Return

Jan 18, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Islam Makhachev (red gloves) reacts after defeating Renato Moicano (blue gloves) in a lightweight title fight during UFC 311 at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

"I'm looking forward to the January challenger fight. After that, we'll see who it's against. "I don't know. I'll be preparing from January, but that will depend on them," Makhachev told Match TV.

From the Prates side of things, it wasn't that simple, according to an MMAFighting sit-down with his manager, Lucas Lutkus.

“Islam said at the press conference that he wanted to fight before Ramadan,” Lutkus said, “And the UFC had already told us that the plan was to have this fight at the first numbered event in January. ‘Get ready for that date.’”

The interim title, according to Lutkus, was one of the few choices the UFC had.

"He had only said he wouldn’t be ready for January, and they weren’t going to break their promise that Carlos’ next fight would be for the title, so they would have Carlos fight Morales for the belt.”

Assuming Prates wins, it appears Makhachev's next fight is obvious.

Only time will tell.