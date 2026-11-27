UFC welterweight contender Carlos Prates is two months away from challenging for the interim UFC Welterweight Championship against Michael Morales at UFC 336.

Even though he was initially scheduled to fight Islam Makhachev, Prates has quickly brushed off Makhachev temporarily and is focused on beating Morales in Toronto, Canada, on Saturday, Jan. 30.

Carlos Prates Ready To Challenge Michael Morales

Nov 15, 2025; New York, NY, UNITED STATES; Carlos Prates (blue gloves) reacts after defeating Leon Edwards (not pictured) in the welterweight bout during UFC 322 at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"I want to get the title," Prates told Ariel Helwani. "An interim title, for me, is not the real title. Not the real champ. That's the point. Of course I want the belt, that's part of the prize. I work hard for this, and if I fight for the interim title, it's not my fault. It's Islam's fault because he said he wants to fight and be active, blah, blah, blah."

Of course, the reason why Makhachev isn't fighting Prates just yet is due to religious reasons, as Makhachev observes Ramadan. But, Prates suggests Makhachev could have made it work if he really wanted to fight him.

"Now he's running. But, for sure, it's not a real title. I don't feel like it is," Prates said of Makhachev.

But, there is good news ahead should Prates be victorious.

Carlos Prates Gets Interesting Dana White Approval

Jul 11, 2026; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; UFC president Dana White during UFC 329 at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“Yeah, he said yes," Prates said of celebrating with UFC CEO Dana White. "Makala, like Makala. I think it's from the US. Okay, I'm not big on the whiskey. I don't know much. I thought it was from like Marakana or something somewhere in Brazil. I don't know anything about whiskey. I'm just trying to learn.”

Prates said White would entertain smoking a cigar should he beat Morales.

"Oh, Cigar, it's okay. Yeah. To celebrate. Yeah, of course," Prates said.

Prates added that, at least for now, he's taking it one fight at a time.

“I'm happy, but I'm not thinking about money,” Prates said. “Of course, the money is good, but if you do things the right way, the money's going to come anyway. I am thinking about the title."

To win the undisputed title, he'll have to be victorious in his next two fights to achieve his goal, assuming he fights Makhachev. If he can do so, his aforementioned comments would be validated as a world champion. A champion who would have waited for his rightful opportunity to be the best in his division, and arguably one of the best MMA has to offer.

Those goals begin in January. Step one is beating Morales, and the rest might take care of itself after all.