UFC Star Conor McGregor Has Harsh Assessment Of Justin Gaethje

Former UFC two-division champion Conor McGregor has grown tired of the immense praise Justin Gaethje has received since winning the UFC Lightweight Championship over Ilia Topuria earlier this month in the main event of UFC Freedom 250.

In a new interview with Paramount, McGregor weighed in on his thoughts about Gaethje's value to the UFC at present.

“Justin’s OK," McGregor admitted. "When he’s on, Justin’s OK. When he’s bad, he’s atrocious. He’s woeful. He slaps his punches a lot. But he’s very, very durable and he’s unorthodox in his style.”

McGregor and Gaethje have yet to meet in the Octagon despite both men sharing common opponents like Max Holloway (McGregor's next opponent) and Dustin Poirier throughout their respective careers.

While the proverbial stars would have to allign for McGregor vs. Gaethje to happen (i.e., McGregor beating Holloway July 11 at UFC 329), it isn't top priority for the Irishman at present.

Conor McGregor Hints At Welterweight Preference vs. Lightweight

AFP

"There’s a few names for sure,” McGregor said without mentioning specifics after the Holloway fight. "I have just more so activity. I wish to just compete. I want the smoke. I want all the smoke. For sure."

McGregor said his goals are what he is focusing on at present, not the immediate future.

"I don’t rate them," McGregor said. "Not on my level. Rather than saying it and getting into more detail on it, I would rather just show. That I will do.”

McGregor is aiming for his first win since January 2020, and also alluded to the fact that he is comfortable competing at welterweight as opposed to lightweight. Therefore, being treated like the rest of the fighters in his weight division is a key priority, he said.

Conor McGregor Draws Inspiration Before Max Holloway Rematch

McGregor-Instagram

"I’m a 170-pound fighter now," McGregor said. "I already held the 155-pound unified UFC world title. I’m open for business. I wish for activity. I’ve got a great fight in front of me.”

Despite McGregor's parting words, he also shared a brutal underlining reality that makes his fight with Holloway arguably much mire intriguing than a Gaethje title fight.

“Max has flatlined Justin,” McGregor said. "He knocked him out. Face down. Out cold."

Holloway surely did. He eventually would go onto lose to Topuria, but if McGregor's thought process needed anymore weight to carry, direct evidence of Holloway's knockout over Gaethje from UFC 300 in April 2024 may have solidified it.

Now, McGregor can back up his words in just under two weeks.