UFC White House Doubles Globally & Rings in Stunning 126 Billion Social Media Views

As UFC CEO Dana White recently teased to TMZ, the UFC's global numbers from its White House event 12 days ago were, in his words, "massive."

Friday's press release proved that statement to be 100 percent correct, as newly-released numbers indicated that the UFC Freedom 250 event doubled globally compared to the figures in the U.S. and Latin America that were shared last week.

In total, 34 million people tuned into the event on a global scale across multiple distributors combined in select markets. These included viewers with access to the likes of TNT Sports in the U.K., UFC Fight Pass, Eurosport, and many others from around the world.

Outside of the event itself, which saw Justin Gaethje upset Ilia Topuria to win the UFC Lightweight Championship and Cyril Gane move a step closer to fighting Tom Aspinall for the undisputed UFC heavyweight title with a TKO stoppage against Alex Pereira, the utility pieces of the entire week were rock solid.

How Big Was UFC Freedom 250?

UFC

Starting with social media, which is a behemoth of a traffic driver for the UFC, its numbers didn't lie. During the entire week (June 8-June 14), all social channels drew 126 billion views (not including YouTube). On YouTube specifically, which plays host to the UFC's pre and post-fight press conference content, weigh-ins and other shoulder programming, the promotion earned 152,000 new followers to go along with 5.7 billion views, even amidst the controversy of the event throughout the week from a political standpoint.

"I mean a third of their [Paramount] subscribers tuned into the [fight]," White told reporters last Saturday after UFC Vegas 119. "It was huge and the global number's massive. That's going to come out next week. It's the biggest thing that we've ever done. Obviously, the biggest thing ever for the sport."

White said he is always looking for the next big location to conquer. It just won't be running back in D.C., of all places.

Nonetheless, White is still happy about the fallout of the event.

"There's two problems: We're a public company and Paramount is a public company," White said. "There's so many massive wins from that night, but I can't talk about any of them because they influence stock movement. So there's so much stuff we can't tell you."

When Is The Next UFC Fight?

Jeff Bottari-Zuffa LL

The UFC machine keeps rolling this Saturday with a UFC Fight Night event from Baku, Azerbaijan, to conclude June before the focus shifts to Conor McGregor's UFC return (at welterweight) in a rematch vs. Max Holloway at UFC 329 in Las Vegas Saturday, July 11.