UFC 310: Aljamain Sterling ‘Little Confused’ Why He’s Fighting on Prelims
Aljamain Sterling is just as confused about the UFC 310 line-up as we are.
The former UFC Bantamweight Champion continues his conquest at featherweight this weekend when he returns against top contender Movsar Evloev in Las Vegas. It's #5 vs. #9 in a high-stakes fight that'll move the winner closer to the title picture.
Sterling Not Featured On UFC 310 Main Card
However, Sterling and Evloev won't be getting the pay-per-view treatment this time around, instead facing off on the third-to-last bout on the prelims. Three unranked featherweights fight on the main card: Kron Gracie, Nate Landwehr and Doo Ho Choi.
"I didn't know if I should have been insulted by the placement on the fight card," Sterling said on his YouTube channel. "Glass half full, I guess that's the best way I try to look at everything in life. I get to fight earlier, get to be done earlier, get to pop open a fresh bottle of Funk Harbor, hang out with the friends and celebrate a big win."
Sterling: 'I Am A Main Card Fighter...'
Prior to his featherweight debut against Calvin Kattar at UFC 300, the last time Sterling had fought on the prelims was at UFC 238 back in 2019. Since then, it's been mainly title fights for "Funkmaster" - headlining back-to-back pay-per-view events in a span of three months last year.
"I was a little confused by it," Sterling said of the UFC putting him on the prelims. "I guess they have their rhyme or reason for what they do, the UFC brass, and it is what it is. At the end of the day, it's not my organization. I don't call the shots. I just go out there and compete.
"It's up to me to go out there and prove these guys wrong that, 'Hey, I am a main card fighter...' I think people are gonna be in for a very big surprise, and the UFC is gonna realize we messed up big time by not putting this on the main card."
Aljamain Sterling's opponent, Movsar Evloev, isn't what you'd call a pay-per-view draw, with all eight of his UFC wins coming by way of decision, but the Russian has yet to be beaten across 18 pro fights, and Sterling is looking to be the first.
