UFC dark horse contender pins Paddy Pimblett as 'easy fight'
A UFC lightweight contender believes Paddy Pimblett is still an 'easy fight,' even after 'The Baddy' mauled Michael Chandler at UFC 314.
Pimblett is now the No. 8-ranked lightweight contender and could be on the cusp of a lightweight title shot. The Liverpool slugger could even be next in line if his perennial rival Ilia Topuria demands the fight after a win at UFC 317 --- If he snubs Islam Makhachev, that is.
Until then, Pimblett is the golden goose for many UFC lightweights, notably Mateusz Gamrot, who fights L'udovit Klein at UFC Vegas 107 on May 31.
UFC star Michael Chandler weighs-in on Ilia Topuria vs. Charles Olivera title fight
Mateusz Gamrot calls Paddy Pimblett 'easy fight' for top lightweights
According to No.7-ranked Gamrot, Pimblett is an 'easy fight' for UFC's top lightweights.
“Chandler [was best] like five years, seven years ago," Gamrot told MMA Fighting. "But right now, the guy was so easy for him [Pimblett]. I think that Chandler is so easy for everybody now in the lightweight division. So I am not surprised that he looked like that.
“But I still think he’s an easy fight, Paddy Pimblett, If he gets some really good, high-level opponents, he will have trouble in the fight.”
Gamrot fights the unranked Klein at UFC Vegas 107. It's do-or-die after dropping a tight split decision to Dan Hooker in August 2024. 'Gamer' has fought top opposition in the UFC, but some of his wins have asterisks:
- TKO'd Rafael Fiziev via injury
- Edged out Jalin Turner in an extremely close split decision
- Defeated Arman Tsarukyan, where 64 percent of fans thought he lost (MMADecisions.com)
That said, Pimblett's UFC career has been exceptionally favorable, despite Pimblett calling for the toughest matchups. He's fought the likes of King Green and Jordan Leavitt on his path to the lightweight ranks.
We're yet to see Pimblett face off against a truly elite lightweight, so perhaps Gamrot's statement holds true.
