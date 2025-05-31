UFC star Michael Chandler weighs-in on Ilia Topuria vs. Charles Olivera title fight
Michael Chandler has a deep history with Charles Oliveira, so much so he has lost to him on two separate occasions but feels he knows him better than most of Oliveira’s former opponents.
Although he didn’t give a pick for Oliveira’s title fight with Ilia Topuria later next month, he attempted to encapsulate why it would be a mistake to overlook the former lightweight champion when speaking to MMAJunkie.
Michael Chandler Praises Charles Oliveira
“It's tough. You don't bet against freaking Charles Oliveira because he's so dang good everywhere, and he's a really hard guy to beat," Chandler said.
This doesn’t mean Topuria doesn’t have the skillset necessary to beat the Brazilian. It may just be harder than the undefeated Georgian expects.
“With that being said, Ilia Topuria's got some crazy power in his hands, and crazy accurate strikes,” Chandler said. “It's going to be very interesting to see how that fight goes. You've got to think that the striking department leans towards Ilia, but Charles is tough everywhere. Obviously fighting him twice, I know."
Chandler brought the fight back to himself, saying if a few of his losses broke his way and were the inverse, he would be in this position.
“Obviously if you look at the timing, I should have had a win against Oliveira,” Chandler said. “I messed that up. I should have had a win against Paddy. I messed that up.”
Now “Iron” wants to see the division play out alongside the rest of his career. He is 0-2 against Oliveira.
“I've had these great opportunities and they've just slipped through my fingertips,” Chandler said. “So if I would have beat Charles, I'd be fighting Ilia for the title right now. But this is the way the sport goes."
Nevertheless, he’ll be watching intently to see how the fight transpires.
