UFC star Michael Chandler weighs-in on Ilia Topuria vs. Charles Olivera title fight

"Iron" broke down Topuria-Oliveira, which takes place next month.

Zain Bando

Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Michael Chandler has a deep history with Charles Oliveira, so much so he has lost to him on two separate occasions but feels he knows him better than most of Oliveira’s former opponents.

Although he didn’t give a pick for Oliveira’s title fight with Ilia Topuria later next month, he attempted to encapsulate why it would be a mistake to overlook the former lightweight champion when speaking to MMAJunkie.

Chandler nearly beat Oliveira in their second fight
Nov 16, 2024; New York, NY, USA; Charles Oliveira (red gloves) fights Michael Chandler (blue gloves) in the lightweight bout during UFC 309 at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images / Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Michael Chandler Praises Charles Oliveira

“It's tough. You don't bet against freaking Charles Oliveira because he's so dang good everywhere, and he's a really hard guy to beat," Chandler said.

This doesn’t mean Topuria doesn’t have the skillset necessary to beat the Brazilian. It may just be harder than the undefeated Georgian expects.

“With that being said, Ilia Topuria's got some crazy power in his hands, and crazy accurate strikes,” Chandler said. “It's going to be very interesting to see how that fight goes. You've got to think that the striking department leans towards Ilia, but Charles is tough everywhere. Obviously fighting him twice, I know."

Ilia Topuria celebrates his championship victory against Alexander Volkanovski during UFC 298 at Honda Center.
Ilia Topuria celebrates his championship victory against Alexander Volkanovski during UFC 298 at Honda Center. / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Chandler brought the fight back to himself, saying if a few of his losses broke his way and were the inverse, he would be in this position.

“Obviously if you look at the timing, I should have had a win against Oliveira,” Chandler said. “I messed that up. I should have had a win against Paddy. I messed that up.”

Now “Iron” wants to see the division play out alongside the rest of his career. He is 0-2 against Oliveira.

Charles Oliveira (red gloves) fights Michael Chandler (blue gloves) in the lightweight bout during UFC 309.
Charles Oliveira (red gloves) fights Michael Chandler (blue gloves) in the lightweight bout during UFC 309 at Madison Square Garden. / Brad Penner-Imagn Images

“I've had these great opportunities and they've just slipped through my fingertips,” Chandler said. “So if I would have beat Charles, I'd be fighting Ilia for the title right now. But this is the way the sport goes."

Nevertheless, he’ll be watching intently to see how the fight transpires.

Published
Zain Bando
ZAIN BANDO

Zain Bando is a writer for MMA Knockout, part of the Sports Illustrated/Minute Media umbrella.

