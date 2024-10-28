MMA Knockout

UFC's Derrick Lewis Fights an Undefeated Ex-Kickboxer This Weekend

Derrick Lewis takes on a fresh challenge at UFC Edmonton this week.

Derrick Lewis faces his stiffest striking matchup in a while when he takes on former GLORY kickboxer-turned-undefeated mixed martial artist Jhonata Diniz this weekend at UFC Edmonton.

Diniz is 8-0 in MMA, 2-0 UFC, with an 88 percent finish rate, all by KO/TKO. He debuted against Austen Lane in April and most recently upset Karl Williams' seven-fight streak in August.

Diniz concluded his kickboxing career with 22 wins (15 knockouts) and seven losses. In his GLORY kickboxing career, he lost to current heavyweight champion Rico Verhoeven and defeated top-ten light heavyweight Igor Jurkovic.

With this fight, No. 11 Lewis has the opportunity to put together his first UFC winning streak since 2021. He is currently 2-3 in his last five performances and is slowly dropping out of the heavyweight rankings.

