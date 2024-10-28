MMA Fighter Follows Spinning Back Fist with Wild Flying Knee KO
One fighter at Octagon League 65 in Almaty, Kazakhstan had no intention of letting his flyweight bout make it out of the first round.
Ilzat Asiev Scores Highlight-Reel Finish At Octagon 65
One of the region’s premier proving grounds for rising MMA talent, Octagon League has held nearly 20 events already this year and returned last weekend with its second card of the month after a new middleweight champion was crowned at Octagon 64 on October 6.
Ex-UFC Champ Left Speechless by Ilia Topuria's KO of Max Holloway
Octagon 65 didn’t feature any title bouts but included plenty of promising prospects, and two of those fighters were on display when Ilzat Asiev and Bekhruz Isroilov met in a matchup between undefeated flyweights.
Asiev came into the fight having stopped all three of opponents following his pro debut last October, while Isroilov went 0-3 as an amateur before he joined the pro ranks with a second-round finish at Muradov Professional League 9 in May.
It looked like things might make it to the second frame as the two flyweights exchanged late in the opening round, but Asiev used a spinning back fist attempt to kick off a flurry of strikes which ended with an incredible flying knee that sent Isroilov straight to the canvas.
Asiev wasted absolutely no time raining down vicious follow-up right hands on his dazed opponent, and the referee was left with no choice but to jump in and save Isroilov from any further punishment.
Max Holloway Releases Tear-Jerking Post Following UFC 308 Loss: 'New Destination'
The impressive win gives Asiev three first-round finishes in a row and preserves his perfect finishing rate as a pro, and after making his debut in October 2023 the flyweight has certainly gotten off to a hot start in his fighting career.
Read More UFC & MMA News
- 'Call Me,' Conor McGregor Reacts to UFC 308 Main Event
- Dana White: Ngannou Is 'Full of S***' & PFL Pray for His Downfall
- Photo: Chimaev Breaks Whittaker's Mouth With UFC 308 Submission
- Khamzat Chimaev Runs Through Robert Whittaker at UFC 308
Stick with MMA Knockout for more FREE coverage of the UFC, MMA, Boxing, WWE, and AEW.