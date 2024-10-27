Max Holloway Releases Tear-Jerking Post Following UFC 308 Loss: 'New Destination'
'BMF' champion Max Holloway (26-8 MMA) said he is in good spirits following his third-round TKO loss to featherweight champion Ilia Topuria (16-0 MMA) in the main event of UFC 308 Saturday afternoon in Abu Dhabi.
Holloway, 32, took to social media to address the loss. Up until the Topuria fight, the Hawaiian native had never been knocked out during his UFC stint. It was Holloway's fourth unsuccessful attempt at regaining the title he once held from June 2017-Dec. 2019 and his first loss in over two years.
"Sometimes you get [a] highlight, then sometimes you’re the highlight. This is why [MMA] is the craziest sport in the world. Congrats to the El Matador. As to my family, friends and supporters, we [are] good! The Blessed Express ain’t stopping here. We [are] on our way to a new destination. Make sure you have your ticket, get excited. Thank you all for the love and support," Holloway wrote early Sunday morning.
The post has generated buzz from Holloway's 4.5 million followers. Over 465,000 people liked it, plus another 11,000-plus comments. It's safe to assume Holloway is one of the UFC's most beloved fan-friendly fighters.
Holloway said he was intrigued by the idea of moving back to lightweight, with former interim lightweight and ex-'BMF' champion, Dustin Poirier, as a potential trilogy fight. The pair fought at UFC 236 in 2019, with Poirier taking home the decision win. Seven years prior, at UFC 143, Holloway fell victim to Poirier again. This time, it was the wrong end of the triangle-turned-armbar submission.
“That’d be nice, 'The Diamond'. Sign me up, bro. I love that guy. I got nothing but respect for the guy," Holloway said at the UFC 308 post-fight presser. "He is up 2-0 against my ass, and I don’t have the best luck against people who are 2-0 against me. I guess I gotta try it again.”
Holloway said he plans to take some time away from fighting. He added he wants to target a return next summer, ideally for International Fight Week in Las Vegas.
