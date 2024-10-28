(Exclusive) Adriano Moraes on ONE 169 & Demetrious Johnson Rivalry
MMA KO’s Drew Beaupré caught up with multiple-time ONE Championship titleholder Adriano Moraes ahead of his return to the cage at a huge ONE 169 card on November 8.
Rematch With Danny Kingad At ONE 169
Fans last saw Moraes compete when he closed out his championship trilogy with Demetrious Johnson at ONE Fight Night 10 in May 2023, and the 35-year-old is excited to finally end his layoff and enter the cage with a familiar face in Danny Kingad.
“I’m really excited for my next fight. 18 months out of the cage, and I can’t wait to be back, show everybody why I’m the champion, why I was the champion…Seven years ago, me and [Kingad] we were [different] fighters. Today we are [different] fighters. I think everybody evolved a lot. It’s gonna be a huge, different time for me. Because I was supposed to fight in Atlanta at home, and now I’m gonna fight, meeting Danny in his home…I want to see the best Danny ever. I’m training hard here at American Top Team, I’m doing a really great camp with my teammates and all the coaches at American Top Team. I think everybody is helping me to be prepared for this action. And I will be ready, 100% ready for Danny Kingad.”
ONE 169 Moved From Atlanta To Bangkok
Following a stacked ONE 168 card in Denver, CO, ONE 169 was originally set to take place in Atlanta, GA before being moved to Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.
While Moraes is disappointed to not be fighting in the United States, he is excited to compete at Lumpinee Stadium for the first time and hopes to feature on another ONE Championship card on U.S. soil sometime next year.
“Yeah, a little bit disappointed the moment that I received the news, for sure. Because a lot of friends were supposed to come and watch me live. To schedule to fight [in] Bangkok is a little bit difficult, but otherwise, Bangkok is the only capital in Asia that I never fought. So for me, it’s gonna be really good for my legacy. And it’s a dream come true to fight in Lumpinee Stadium, where a lot of good warriors have fought. So for me, it’s gonna be good anyway…If I can be really good and healthy, I’ll be ready to fight on the U.S card next year for sure.”
"He Is The Michael Jordan, I Can Be Lebron James"
Last month’s ONE 168 card provided some sensational action but also saw MMA legend Demetrious Johnson announce his retirement, and Moraes took some time to reflect on their incredible rivalry and the chances of coaxing “Mighty Mouse” back to the cage at some point.
“The first time I received the news, I said ‘Man, probably he wants to stop at the pinnacle of his career, for sure.’ He was one of the greats of all time. I think he achieved a lot of goals in his career, a lot of good wins. I think he did everything for the division as an MMA athlete…It’s an honor to have him on my legacy as a flyweight athlete, and be the first man to finish the GOAT. For me, it’s amazing. And for sure, to make part of his legacy too, to close the book with me, with our trilogy. I think we are gonna be remembered forever. And every time they gonna remember Demetrious Johnson, they gonna remember me too. I like to say, ‘He is the Michael Jordan, I can be Lebron James.’ So for our division, it’s amazing. But it is what it is, the show has to continue.”
“Our third match, I think I held too much of myself [back], he held too much of himself too, after the fight we [had] a conversation. Both of us were like, scared to get knocked out against each other, that was funny. The fight was good, it was five rounds, I don’t have nothing to complain. I lost the belt [because of] the details. He was pretty good in the clinch in the last two rounds and stuff. But, I think everybody wanted to see one more fight, I think. But something tells me like, I think he can come back. If I capture the belt, I think he can come back and do it all over again.”
"It's Not The Belt That Motivates Me Anymore"
A win over Kingad at ONE 169 would likely set Moraes up for a crack at the now-vacant ONE Championship flyweight title, but “Mikinho” admits that at this stage of his career he’s not too fixated on claiming the belt for what would be an incredible fourth time.
“I’m that kind of athlete that always focuses just on my next fight, I try to enjoy the present. I try to leave the future in the god’s hands. But for sure, trying to make the plans. Like you said, I have been the champ for a long time, I have eight belts of ONE Championship. I think it’s not the belt that motivates me anymore…The [ONE 169] card is amazing. A lot of good fighters on the card, it’s live on Prime Video. And I’m really excited to be in the middle of such a good athletes, legends, and I’m just here be grateful and blessed to have one more time this kind of opportunity. To showcase on one of the best platforms of MMA. And that’s it man, I’m just blessed and grateful to have this opportunity on this card.”
ONE 169 takes place on November 8 in Bangkok, Thailand, and in addition to the rematch between Moraes and Kingad the card also features three title fights and some of the biggest names on the ONE Championship roster.
