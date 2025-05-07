UFC champ reacts to 'satisfying' Bo Nickal loss at UFC Des Moines
The most notable moment at UFC Des Moines over the weekend was Bo Nickal's devastating defeat at the hands (and knees) of Reinier De Ridder.
While Cory Sandhagen impressed in his main event win over Deiveson Figueiredo, much attention was directed towards Nickal, who endured a crushing first career defeat.
'RDR' battered Nickal pillar to post, before shutting his body down with a stomach-churning knee in the second round. With 'quitter' accusations being thrown around on all sides, one consummate reaction to the loss was from middleweight kingpin Dricus Du Plessis.
'You gotta be careful' ... Dricus Du Plessis gives honest reaction to Bo Nickal's defeat
Speaking on the Sias du Plessis Show on May 7, Du Plessis gave his brutally honest evaluation of Nickal's performance.
"I've got no problem with Bo Nickal's hype," Du Plessis said. "What I have got a problem was he was talking about people who have done things he's never done. . . . This is not wrestling, my good man, and he found that out the hard way.
". . . You gotta be careful how you talk in this game. Start talking when you get there," Du Plessis gestures to levels. ". . . Humble pie does wonderful things to a man. . . It was satisfying."
While Nickal heads back to the drawing board, De Ridder could be fighting Robert Whittaker. A win would secure him a shot at the winner of Du Plessis' next fight, which is rumored to be Khamzat Chimaev late this year.
