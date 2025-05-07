MMA Knockout

UFC champ reacts to 'satisfying' Bo Nickal loss at UFC Des Moines

Mathew Riddle

Reese Strickland-Imagn Images

The most notable moment at UFC Des Moines over the weekend was Bo Nickal's devastating defeat at the hands (and knees) of Reinier De Ridder.

While Cory Sandhagen impressed in his main event win over Deiveson Figueiredo, much attention was directed towards Nickal, who endured a crushing first career defeat.

'RDR' battered Nickal pillar to post, before shutting his body down with a stomach-churning knee in the second round. With 'quitter' accusations being thrown around on all sides, one consummate reaction to the loss was from middleweight kingpin Dricus Du Plessis.

Dricus Du Plessi
Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images

'You gotta be careful' ... Dricus Du Plessis gives honest reaction to Bo Nickal's defeat

Speaking on the Sias du Plessis Show on May 7, Du Plessis gave his brutally honest evaluation of Nickal's performance.

"I've got no problem with Bo Nickal's hype," Du Plessis said. "What I have got a problem was he was talking about people who have done things he's never done. . . . This is not wrestling, my good man, and he found that out the hard way.

". . . You gotta be careful how you talk in this game. Start talking when you get there," Du Plessis gestures to levels. ". . . Humble pie does wonderful things to a man. . . It was satisfying."

While Nickal heads back to the drawing board, De Ridder could be fighting Robert Whittaker. A win would secure him a shot at the winner of Du Plessis' next fight, which is rumored to be Khamzat Chimaev late this year.

More MMA Knockout News


Stick with MMAKnockout for more FREE coverage of the UFC, MMA, Boxing. Follow MMAKnockout on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Published
Mathew Riddle
MATHEW RIDDLE

Mathew is a UK-based combat sports journalist, graphic designer, and SEO expert with half a decade of digital marketing and a dedicated four-year track record in MMA journalism. He joined MMA Knockout when it was founded in 2023. Mathew's insights have been featured on Bloody Elbow, The Fight Fanatic, and Heavy on UFC. He runs Warrior Tribune and can be contacted by his Muckrack profile.

Home/News