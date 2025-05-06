MMA fans call for Islam Makhachev fight news after UFC brass travels to Dagestan
The latest update on UFC Lightweight Champions Islam Makhachev has got fans clamoring for news about his next fight.
A member of the UFC roster since 2015, Makhachev was famously knocked out by Adriano Martins in his second Octagon outing but has gone on an incredible 15-fight win streak since suffering what still stands as the only loss of his MMA career.
The 33-year-old is coming off his fourth successful defense of the UFC lightweight title against unexpected challenger Renato Moicano in January, and now fans are waiting for news of when the UFC star will fight again and who will be standing across from him in the cage.
Hunter Campbell Meets With Islam Makhachev In Dagestan
There will be two titles on the line at UFC 315 this weekend when the promotion returns to the Bell Centre in Montreal, Quebec, Canada, but it’s Makhachev that’s currently dominating headlines after his manager Rizvan Magomedov posted a picture of the two of them with UFC Chief Business Officer Hunter Campbell in Dagestan.
Many fans have speculated that the outcome of the UFC 315 main event between Champion Belal Muhammad and Jack Della Maddalena may influence Makhachev’s future plans, as the 33-year-old is a friend and training partner of Muhammad’s but has repeatedly expressed a desire to move up to welterweight to try and become a two-division champion.
Makhachev vs. Ilia Topuria Still A Possibility
If Makhachev does remain in the lightweight division for his next fight, most fans are still calling for a massive showdown with former Featherweight Champion Ilia Topuria after the undefeated fighter vacated his belt in order to pursue a full-time lightweight move.
“La Leyenda” recently teased that he’s already started camp in order to compete on June 28 at UFC 317 during International Fight Week. All signs seem to point towards that outing being a title bout, but the former champion still doesn’t have a confirmed opponent for the event.
Makhachev vs. Topuria is about as big of a fight as the UFC could put together at the moment outside of Jon Jones vs. Tom Aspinall, and hopefully Campbell’s trip to Dagestan indicates that fans will have an update on the lightweight champion’s next bout sooner rather than later.
