Muhammad Mokaev returns to headline low-profile MMA event next month
Muhammad Mokaev has confirmed his next mixed martial arts contest, and no, he's not returning to the UFC.
Mokaev was kicked from the UFC in July 2024 after defeating Manel Kape at UFC 304. The news came as a shock since the undefeated prospect was on the cusp of challenging for flyweight gold in the UFC.
Since winning two contests on the regional scene, including a knockout in Karate Combat, Mokaev is building a strong case for returning to the world stage of mixed martial arts. Until then, he's busy announcing fights in fringe promotions.
Muhammad Mokaev to compete in main event of 971 Fighting Championship in June
Taking to Twitter on May 6, Mokaev revealed his next fight. This time, he'll be in the main event spot of 971 Fighting Championship on June 14, against Kazakh prospect Alisher Gabdullin.
Gabdullin (15-4 MMA) rides a four-fight winning streak, owning a majority of his wins by decision.
If you haven't heard of 971 FC, that's because it's their second event; Their first being in May 2024. It's a low-profile, Dubai-backed fight league, likely using Mokaev's name to bring some exposure to the promotion.
The fight marks an exceptionally fast turnaround for Mokaev, who fought in Karate Combat in April. 'The Punisher' never fought less than twice a year, even as a contender in the UFC. 971 FC 2 takes place on the same weekend as UFC Atlanta, featuring Joaquin Buckley vs. Kamaru Usman.
Mokaev puts his undefeated 13-0 (14-0 inc. Karate) record on the line.
