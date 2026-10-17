UFC Edmonton: Buckley vs. Malott Full Card, Odds, Start Time, Stream Free on P+

The UFC hits the road again for a two-week international stretch that begins Saturday with UFC Edmonton at Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada. The main event features a critical non-title bout at welterweight between Ontario's Mike Malott and fellow contender Joaquin Buckley.

Malott (14-2-1 MMA) is on a four-fight winning streak, three of which have occurred this year. His most recent win came against former UFC welterweight title challenger Gilbert Burns, earning a third-round TKO in April, which led to Burns' retirement from the UFC.

UFC CEO Dana White recently told Sportsnet Canada how big an opportunity the fight is for Malott, as the promotion hasn't had a Canadian superstar in over a decade, since former UFC two-division champion Georges St-Pierre was among its elite fighters.

UFC CEO Dana White Excited for UFC Edmonton

Jul 11, 2026; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; UFC president Dana White on the phone alongside the octagon during UFC 329 at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Nonetheless, White said he is excited to see the fight unfold.

“This is a big fight for him,” White said Tuesday after the Season 10 finale of DWCS. "Main event in his home country, and obviously fighting a great opponent that should make for an exciting match that, if he wins, could be very big for him in his career.”

Buckley (21-8 MMA) is on the opposite trajectory of Malott. Losing back-to-back fights arguably puts the St. Louis native in a dangerous spot amidst a crowded 170-pound division. Buckley has not won since Dec. 2024, defeating the now-retired Colby Covington before Covington eventually opted to kickstart his RAF career.

Buckley has been in the UFC since 2020, putting together an 11-6 mark with five of those wins coming by KO/TKO. Buckley will try to avoid a three-fight skid for the first time in his MMA career, having competed professionally since 2019.

The event is a 13-fight card overall, as the UFC continues its weekly event schedule all over the world with a busy remainder of the month ahead to go alongside a key November stop in New York City for UFC 334 and a December homecoming in Las Vegas for UFC 335 to end this year's event schedule.

UFC Edmonton: What To Know?

(Zuffa LLC)

The entire bout order can be seen below, with updated odds from DraftKings Sportsbook found ahead of the event here.

The full card can be streamed live on Paramount+ by clicking here (subscription required). Preliminary action begins at 5 p.m. ET/2 p.m. PT, followed by the main card at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.

UFC Edmonton Main Card

Main Event: Joaquin Buckley (+114) vs. Mike Malott (-135), welterweight

Joaquin Buckley (+114) vs. Mike Malott (-135), welterweight Co-Main Event : Erin Blanchfield (-340) vs. Jasmine Jasudavicius (+270), flyweight

: Erin Blanchfield (-340) vs. Jasmine Jasudavicius (+270), flyweight Kyle Nelson (+270) vs. Cristian Perez (-340), lightweight

Marc-Andre Barriault (+170) vs. Kyle Daukaus (-205), middleweight

Louis Jourdain (-175) vs. Timmy Cuamba (+145), bantamweight

Mandel Nallo (-298) vs. Nate Landwehr (+240), lightweight

UFC Edmonton Preliminary Card

Featured Prelim: Tanner Boser (+170) vs. Jhonata Diniz (-205), heavyweight

Tanner Boser (+170) vs. Jhonata Diniz (-205), heavyweight Julien LeBlanc (+525) vs. Nick Galanti (-750), middleweight

Javad Mahjoub (+110) vs. Joel Faglier (-130), heavyweight

Katlyn Cerminara (-250) vs. Mackenzie Stiller (+205), flyweight

Chad Anheliger (+140) vs. Steven Koslow (-166), bantamweight

Melissa Croden (-345) vs. Chelsea Chandler (+275), bantamweight

Cody Chovancek (-125) vs. Su Young You (+105), bantamweight

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.



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