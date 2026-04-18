UFC Winnipeg: Gilbert Burns vs. Mike Malott Free Live Stream Results & Highlights
The UFC heads to the Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada today (April 18) for a UFC Fight Night card headlined by a pivotal welterweight matchup.
The main event will see former welterweight title challenger Gilbert Burns try to snap a four-fight skid when he takes on Canada’s Mike Malott, who boasts a 6-1 record since joining the UFC and has won three-straight fights.
The night’s co-main event is an intriguing bantamweight contest featuring Kyler Phillips and Charles Jourdain. “Air” is looking to secure a big win in his home country after getting his hand raised in back-to-back fights, while Phillips aims to secure a victory for the first time in more than two years.
UFC Winnipeg Live Results & Highlights
The UFC Winnipeg main card will also see Jai Herbert return to the cage to take on Mandel Nallo, who will be the last of six different fighters making their promotional debuts at the event.
Top-ranked women’s flyweight contender Jasmine Jasudavicius also looks to get back on track after being knocked out by Manon Fiorot when she faces Karina Silva, and the main card action opens with a lightweight bout between Gauge Young and Thiago Moises.
Dennis Buzukja welcomes Marcio Barbosa to the UFC in the night’s featured prelim, and all but one of the night’s other scheduled prelim matchups feature Canadian fighters looking to thrill the crowd in Winnipeg.
All fighters successfully made weight for their respective bouts, although the card did lose one matchup late into fight week when Mitch Raposo fell ill and his bout with Allan Nascimento was pushed to June.
The prelim action for UFC Winnipeg is set to kick off at 5:00 p.m. ET, so be sure to check back here for live results and highlights from every fight once the card starts.
UFC Winnipeg Main Card (8:00 p.m. ET, Paramount+)
Main Event: Gilbert Burns vs. Mike Malott
Co-Main Event: Kyler Phillips vs. Charles Jourdain
Mandel Nallo vs. Jai Herbert
Jasmine Jasudavicius vs. Karine Silva
Thiago Moises vs. Gauge Young
UFC Winnipeg Preliminary Card (5:00 p.m. ET, Paramount+)
Dennis Buzukja vs. Marcio Barbosa
Robert Valentin vs. Julien Leblanc
Tanner Boser vs. Gokhan Saricam
Melissa Croden vs. Darya Zheleznyakova
JJ Aldrich vs. Jamey-Lyn Horth
John Castañeda vs. Mark Vologdin
Jamie Siraj vs. John Yannis
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Drew is an MMA writer that regularly watches regional events in addition to major promotions such as the UFC, PFL, Bellator, and ONE Championship. He joined MMA Knockout when it was founded in 2023.