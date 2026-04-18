UFC Winnipeg: Gilbert Burns vs. Mike Malott Free Live Stream Results & Highlights

The UFC heads to the Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada today (April 18) for a UFC Fight Night card headlined by a pivotal welterweight matchup.

The main event will see former welterweight title challenger Gilbert Burns try to snap a four-fight skid when he takes on Canada’s Mike Malott, who boasts a 6-1 record since joining the UFC and has won three-straight fights.

The night’s co-main event is an intriguing bantamweight contest featuring Kyler Phillips and Charles Jourdain. “Air” is looking to secure a big win in his home country after getting his hand raised in back-to-back fights, while Phillips aims to secure a victory for the first time in more than two years.

UFC Winnipeg Live Results & Highlights

The UFC Winnipeg main card will also see Jai Herbert return to the cage to take on Mandel Nallo, who will be the last of six different fighters making their promotional debuts at the event.

Jai Herbert (red gloves) fights against Chris Padilla (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at O2 Arena. | Peter van den Berg-Imagn Images

Top-ranked women’s flyweight contender Jasmine Jasudavicius also looks to get back on track after being knocked out by Manon Fiorot when she faces Karina Silva, and the main card action opens with a lightweight bout between Gauge Young and Thiago Moises.

Manon Fiorot (red gloves) fights Jasmine Jasudavicius (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Rogers Arena. | Simon Fearn-Imagn Images

Dennis Buzukja welcomes Marcio Barbosa to the UFC in the night’s featured prelim, and all but one of the night’s other scheduled prelim matchups feature Canadian fighters looking to thrill the crowd in Winnipeg.

Dennis Buzukja (red gloves) fights Connor Matthews (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Boardwalk Hall. | Ed Mulholland-Imagn Images

All fighters successfully made weight for their respective bouts, although the card did lose one matchup late into fight week when Mitch Raposo fell ill and his bout with Allan Nascimento was pushed to June.

The prelim action for UFC Winnipeg is set to kick off at 5:00 p.m. ET, so be sure to check back here for live results and highlights from every fight once the card starts.

UFC Winnipeg Main Card (8:00 p.m. ET, Paramount+)

Main Event: Gilbert Burns vs. Mike Malott

Co-Main Event: Kyler Phillips vs. Charles Jourdain

Mandel Nallo vs. Jai Herbert

Jasmine Jasudavicius vs. Karine Silva

Thiago Moises vs. Gauge Young

UFC Winnipeg Preliminary Card (5:00 p.m. ET, Paramount+)

Dennis Buzukja vs. Marcio Barbosa

Robert Valentin vs. Julien Leblanc

Tanner Boser vs. Gokhan Saricam

Melissa Croden vs. Darya Zheleznyakova

JJ Aldrich vs. Jamey-Lyn Horth

John Castañeda vs. Mark Vologdin

Jamie Siraj vs. John Yannis