UFC Vet Ben Rothwell Says BKFC Co-Main Event ‘More about the Belt’ than the Money
Ben Rothwell knows what’s on the line with another win in the BKFC.
Following a 13-year run in the UFC against MMA’s best heavyweights, “Big” Ben got his big break in bareknuckle boxing, stringing together three-straight stoppage wins for a shot at the title.
Rothwell meets champ Mick Terrill (9-1) in the co-main event of KnuckleMania 5 to decide who’s the baddest man on the planet… at least, in this resurgent sport.
UFC Vet Ben Rothwell Says BKFC Champ Mick Terrill Hasn’t Faced Anything - ‘I Have'
Rothwell's Main Motivation Heading Into KnuckleMania
The one and only title fight on the BKFC card this Saturday, the longtime UFC heavyweight says he’s getting “compensated” - though, it’s not the money Rothwell is fighting for.
“This fight is actually more about the belt than it is about the money,” Rothwell told MMA Knockout. “There's a whole bunch I'm not gonna get into... I'm being compensated, but this is about the belt.”
Rothwell never went on to challenge for gold when he was in the UFC. Once on a four-fight tear through the division, Rothwell’s title dreams were halted by former champ Junior dos Santos in a title eliminator back in 2016 - dos Santos going on to a title fight vs. Stipe Miocic following the win.
"I Wanna Be Their Champ," Rothwell On Massive Opportunity
Almost a decade later and a different sport altogether, Rothwell finally has the opportunity to take home a world title.
“I'm honored, I'm privileged,” Rothwell said of fighting for the BKFC heavyweight strap.“This is David Feldman's home city. This is his hometown, home state. They denied the BKFC for many years…Taking this thing to a place that people only dreamed about a few years ago and now look at it, and we're going on this card.”
Knuckle Mania V marks the BKFC’s first event in Philadelphia, a potential home plate for the promotion in the years to come, and Rothwell is very happy to go to bat.
KnuckleMania V Preview: Eddie Alvarez vs. Jeremy Stephens Tops BKFC Tripleheader
“For me to be on this card, that alone is a big commitment to me. I'm honored and I really wanna perform, but on top of it, I get to fight for the BKFC heavyweight title. Cherry on top. I wanna be their champ. They've known it since I came."
“I didn't wanna just come in, I wanted to come take over because I believe I can be a champ in the heavyweight division that they've long been waiting for. And for me, it's a world title, it's something. It could open up a lot of doors.”
Watch BKFC's KnuckleMania V this Saturday - live from the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, available to watch on DAZN.
BKFC President Talks Eddie Alvarez vs. Jeremy Stephens, Conor McGregor Ringside