UFC fans robbed of big fights as troubling trend sweeps the sport
Former UFC light heavyweight contender Corey Anderson shared some key details about the promotion's matchmaking process and how a fighter's social media presence can significantly impact some of the biggest fights in MMA.
'Overtime' Anderson wasn't the most popular fighter in the UFC during his heyday, but he made a good case to become one of Jon Jones' next title challengers when he won four fights in a row from 2018 to 2019. This was capped off with an upset knockout over the surging Johnny Walker.
A case could have been made for Anderson to challenge for Jones' light heavyweight title, but as the ex-UFC contender revealed, the promotion had other plans.
Corey Anderson didn't have a big enough social media following to secure a UFC title shot
Speaking with MMA Fighting, Anderson claimed UFC executive Hunter Campbell reached out to him during his winning streak.
"Hunter Campbell [before the Johnny Walker fight], he had a conversation with me and he told me, 'We can't give you a title fight, but [you 100-percent deserve it]. We can't give it to you because your social media isn't there.'
"It's not about who's the best anymore, it's about who's going to put butts in the seats. And the fans determine who's the best fighter [based] off who has the biggest social media [following]."
Around that time, the next challenger to Jones was Anthony Smith, a relatively unheard-of fighter. However, Smith was riding a three-fight streak with two finishes over veteran fighters. Anderson has since moved to the PFL, where he became the Bellator light heavyweight champion, and maintains a 6-1-1 promotional record.
Is social media beating merit to the punch where UFC matchmaking is concerned?
Social media was still a budding concern in 2019, but six years later, could we be seeing the rise of social media fighters in the UFC? It's already common knowledge that the UFC is a promotion, not a sports league, so merit doesn't always get fighters what they deserve.
UFC newcomers like Baisangur Susurkaev already have respectable followings just one fight into their careers. Is this now the quality fans should measure to determine if they receive the right push?
This is the unfortunate side effect of technology in sports. Fighters are no longer just athletes, they’re influencers who need brand managers and social media teams. If only the UFC paychecks accounted for these extra demands.
