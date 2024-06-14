UFC Fight Night: Alex Perez vs. Tatsuro Taira Live Results & Highlights
The UFC returns home to Las Vegas, NV this Saturday night (June 15) for another Fight Night event at the UFC Apex facility.
The main event is a fantastic flyweight bout between former title challenger Alex Perez and rising contender Tatsuro Taira. Perez is stepping into the Octagon for the third time this year following a loss to Muhammad Mokaev and a knockout-victory over Matheus Nicolau, and the Brazilian represents a stiff test for the unbeaten Taira as he attempts to move closer towards title contention.
The night’s co-main event was supposed to see Ikram Aliskerov welcome Antonio Trócoli to the UFC, but after Aliskerov was moved to replace Khamzat Chimaev at next week’s UFC Saudi Arabia card the bantamweight matchup between Miles Johns and Douglas Silva de Andrade was bumped up to the co-main event slot for UFC Vegas 93.
The rest of the main card includes a number of intriguing bouts such as a bantamweight matchup between Garrett Armfield and Brady Hiestand as well as a flyweight tilt featuring Asu Almabaev and Jose Johnson. The prelims are also highlighted by the returns of former LFA flyweight champion Jimmy Flick and unbeaten strawweight prospect Josefine Knutsson for matchups with Nate Maness and the debuting Julia Polastri.
Tagir Ulanbekov was the only fighter to miss weight ahead of the event, and his flyweight bout with Joshua Van was unfortunately scrapped as a result.
The prelims for UFC Vegas 93 are to kick off at 7:00 p.m. on Saturday and will be available on ESPN2 and ESPN+ for viewers in the United States, so be sure to check back on this page for all of the live results and highlights from the action once the event starts!
Main Card (ESPN2/ESPN+, 10:00 p.m. ET)
• Main Event: Alex Perez vs. Tatsuro Taira
• Co-Main Event: Miles Johns vs. Douglas Silva de Andrade
• Lucas Almeida vs. Timmy Cuamba
• Asu Almabaev vs. Jose Johnson
• Garrett Armfield vs. Brady Hiestand
• Adam Fugitt vs. Josh Quinlan
Preliminary Card (ESPN2/ESPN+, 7:00 p.m. ET)
• Nate Maness vs. Jimmy Flick
• Carli Judice vs. Gabriella Fernandes
• Jeka Saragih vs. Wetin Wilson
• Julia Polastri vs. Josefine Knutsson
• Shayilan Nuerdanbieke vs. Melquizael Costa
