Dustin Poirier Trolls Conor McGregor with Reaction to UFC 303 Fight Cancellation
Dustin Poirier wasn’t about to miss out on a chance to fire back at his former rival Conor McGregor after the Irishman was forced to withdraw from UFC 303.
A tumultuous couple of weeks for the both the UFC and combat sports fans finally came to a head yesterday when Dana White officially announced that McGregor’s return fight at UFC 303 opposite Michael Chandler had been scrapped.
The UFC CEO revealed a revamped card that will be headlined by a rematch between Alex Pereira and Jiří Procházka with a new co-main event featuring Brian Ortega and Diego Lopes, and as fans around the globe shared their thoughts on the news Poirier took to social media with a simple reaction.
“The Diamond” cleverly echoed McGregor’s own words in his reaction to the UFC 303 news, as a now-deleted tweet from the former two-division champion referred to the PPV numbers for UFC 302 as “a nothing burger” after Poirier and Islam Makhachev headlined that event.
“500k ppv buys 302 done. A nothing burger”- Conor McGregor
The main event of UFC 302 did see Poirier suffer a fifth-round submission loss to Makhachev, but the former interim lightweight champion has now competed five times since a 2021 trilogy bout with McGregor that marked the last time fans saw the Irishman step into the Octagon.
“The Diamond” has already indicated he feels like his rivalry with McGregor has concluded after Poirier won their two most recent meetings at UFC 257 and UFC 264, and for the moment the UFC apparently intends to try and rebook the McGregor vs. Chandler matchup for another event later this year.
