UFC Fight Night: Aljamain Sterling vs. Youssef Zalal Free Live Results & Highlights
The UFC returns to the Meta APEX in Las Vegas, NV, today (April 25) for a UFC Fight Night card headlined by a massive featherweight clash.
The main event will see former UFC Bantamweight Champion Aljamain Sterling try to move closer towards a featherweight title shot when he takes on Youssef Zalal, who has won five-straight fights since rejoining the UFC in 2024.
The night’s co-main event also has serious title implications, as women’s bantamweight contenders Norma Dumont and Joselyne Edwards will square off and try to extend their respective win streaks.
UFC Vegas 116 Live Results & Highlights
The UFC Vegas 116 main card also includes a pair of men’s bantamweight bouts, with Montel Jackson scheduled to take on Raoni Barcelos before Davey Grant welcomes Adrian Luna Martinetti to the UFC.
Alexander Hernadez will also look to secure his fifth-straight win when he takes on Rafa Garcia in a lightweight bout, and the main card action opens with a heavyweight tilt between Brazilian Jiu Jitsu
legend Marcus Buchecha and Ryan Spann.
Another decorated grappler will also be in action in the night’s featured prelim when Buchecha’s countryman Rodolfo Vieira takes on Eric McConico, and two other fighters are also scheduled to make their UFC debuts during the prelims as part of the 13-fight card.
All fighters successfully made weight for their respective bouts ahead of the event. The prelim action for UFC Vegas 116 is set to kick off at 5:00 p.m. ET, so be sure to check back here for live results and
highlights from every fight once the card starts.
UFC Vegas 116 Main Card (8:00 p.m. ET, Paramount+)
Main Event: Aljamain Sterling vs. Youssef Zalal
Co-Main Event: Norma Dumont vs. Joselyne Edwards
Rafa Garcia vs. Alexander Hernandez
Davey Grant vs. Adrian Luna Martinetti
Montel Jackson vs. Raoni Barcelos
Marcus Buchecha vs. Ryan Spann
UFC Vegas 116 Preliminary Card (5:00 p.m. ET, Paramount+)
Rodolfo Vieira vs. Eric McConico
Jackson McVey vs. Sedriques Dumas
Mayra Bueno Silva vs. Michelle Montague
Jafel Filho vs. Cody Durde
Francis Marshall vs. Lucas Brennan
Max Griffin vs. Victor Valenzuela
Talita Alencar vs. Julia Polastri
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Drew is an MMA writer that regularly watches regional events in addition to major promotions such as the UFC, PFL, Bellator, and ONE Championship. He joined MMA Knockout when it was founded in 2023.