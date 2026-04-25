UFC Fight Night: Aljamain Sterling vs. Youssef Zalal Free Live Results & Highlights

The UFC returns to the Meta APEX in Las Vegas, NV, today (April 25) for a UFC Fight Night card headlined by a massive featherweight clash.

The main event will see former UFC Bantamweight Champion Aljamain Sterling try to move closer towards a featherweight title shot when he takes on Youssef Zalal, who has won five-straight fights since rejoining the UFC in 2024.

The night’s co-main event also has serious title implications, as women’s bantamweight contenders Norma Dumont and Joselyne Edwards will square off and try to extend their respective win streaks.

UFC Vegas 116 Live Results & Highlights

The UFC Vegas 116 main card also includes a pair of men’s bantamweight bouts, with Montel Jackson scheduled to take on Raoni Barcelos before Davey Grant welcomes Adrian Luna Martinetti to the UFC.

Cody Garbrandt (red gloves) fights Raoni Barcelos (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at State Farm Arena. | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Alexander Hernadez will also look to secure his fifth-straight win when he takes on Rafa Garcia in a lightweight bout, and the main card action opens with a heavyweight tilt between Brazilian Jiu Jitsu

legend Marcus Buchecha and Ryan Spann.

Ryan Spann (red gloves) fights Ovince Saint Preux (blue gloves) during UFC 307 at Delta Center. | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

Another decorated grappler will also be in action in the night’s featured prelim when Buchecha’s countryman Rodolfo Vieira takes on Eric McConico, and two other fighters are also scheduled to make their UFC debuts during the prelims as part of the 13-fight card.

Rodolfo Vieira (blue gloves) fight Bo Nickal (not pictured) in the middleweight bout during UFC 322 at Madison Square Garden. | Ed Mulholland-Imagn Images

All fighters successfully made weight for their respective bouts ahead of the event. The prelim action for UFC Vegas 116 is set to kick off at 5:00 p.m. ET, so be sure to check back here for live results and

highlights from every fight once the card starts.

UFC Vegas 116 Main Card (8:00 p.m. ET, Paramount+)

Main Event: Aljamain Sterling vs. Youssef Zalal

Co-Main Event: Norma Dumont vs. Joselyne Edwards

Rafa Garcia vs. Alexander Hernandez

Davey Grant vs. Adrian Luna Martinetti

Montel Jackson vs. Raoni Barcelos

Marcus Buchecha vs. Ryan Spann

UFC Vegas 116 Preliminary Card (5:00 p.m. ET, Paramount+)

Rodolfo Vieira vs. Eric McConico

Jackson McVey vs. Sedriques Dumas

Mayra Bueno Silva vs. Michelle Montague

Jafel Filho vs. Cody Durde

Francis Marshall vs. Lucas Brennan

Max Griffin vs. Victor Valenzuela

Talita Alencar vs. Julia Polastri